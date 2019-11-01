GREENHILL — Rogers moved the ball on the ground but couldn’t slow down the passing attack of Lawrence County (Ala.), losing 41-20 on Thursday.
A game that featured 20 penalties for the two teams combined, chilly conditions and a wet muddy field was what Pirates head coach Jerry Fulks called “a nasty night for football.”
Still, the Red Devils moved the ball on the arm of quarterback Ty Hutto, who tossed three touchdown passes and was effective through the air consistently throughout the game.
“I thought we competed well throughout the ball game, (but) that’s a good football team,” Fulks said. “We kind of got outclassed in the throw game. Best quarterback we’ve seen all year.”
The Pirates (3-7) did have success on the ground, as Austin Burgess rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns, but the majority of it came in the second half, finishing with 227 yards in that area.
“Our offensive line finally got locked in and got to moving them,” Fulks said. “You would hope you start that way, we may have been a little wide-eyed, because they’re as big or bigger than anybody we’ve played.”
By the time the Pirate offense starting moving the ball, Hutto and the Red Devils (4-6) had already put 28 points on the board before halftime.
Fulks explained that Lawrence County was successful in picking out spots to take advantage of Rogers' man-to-man press coverage, which was designed to take away short passes.
The Red Devils adjusted and Hutto instead went with the long ball, throwing passes from 78 and 56 yards out for two of his touchdowns.
Rogers' regular season ends but with wins in the past three weeks, the Pirates found themselves with a spot in the playoffs. They’ll travel to Priceville for a Class 4A first round game next week.
“That was good for us to play going into the playoffs, got some good work in,” Fulks said. “Hopefully we’ll be better in our league for playing them.
