The Rogers Pirates need not look far to find motivation.
About the distance that a voice will carry will suffice.
After a tough-luck start to last season snowballed into an 0-6 start on their way to a 3-8 final record, the Pirates settled into a little offseason misery.
“We should have done a lot better than we did,” senior lineman Dylan Taylor said.
Their thoughts ventured to this season, but their ears weren’t allowed to join them.
Compounding last year’s disappointment were the proud voices of a Rogers girls basketball team that enjoyed immense success.
Instead of simply stewing over their three-win sadness, the football Pirates endured the nearly unendurable. They had to listen as female classmates playfully taunted them.
“Yep. Yep. They run their mouths,” senior lineman Jake Mitchell said, declining to share specifics. “I don’t want to go into detail.”
Oh, there’s no doubt the girls basketball players earned it, the football Pirates say, with 58 wins, a state championship and a regional final berth over the last two years.
And the football Pirates hope to again have similar success.
Harkening back to 2016-18 when Rogers averaged 10 football wins per season, the Pirates want to feel that again. They want some of the same swagger as girls basketball.
“You get an ego once you win, I guess,” senior lineman Jesse Wallace said.
“We need to win.”
Another agonizing aspect was how close Rogers was.
The Pirates gave up 30 points in their first three games and — scoring just 13 points — lost all three. They failed to score in their first two games, losing 7-0 and 3-0.
Gulp.
“If you’re losing 7-0 or 10-0, you’re playing good enough defense to win,” coach Jerry Fulks said. “It seemed like we found every way in the world to get beat a year ago. That’s got to change if we’re going to have any success.”
Rogers, after losing three more, rebounded for three straight wins to earn a fourth straight playoff berth and 10th in 13 years. But, based off the 30 wins the previous three years, it was little solace.
“I thought we could definitely win more,” Fulks said. “I hate to put a number on it. I hate to look at a schedule and say ‘win, win, win.’ You always think you can win more than that. I thought last year’s team was a 7- or 8-win team.
“We definitely fell short. We definitely have something to prove from this group.”
Offense
For Rogers to rebound, the Pirates need to quickly find an offensive footing.
They return just two offensive starters, both on the offensive line, and have just four seniors. Every senior is a lineman.
“We have to be leaders,” Wallace said. “I think we’ll do that, help everyone, and it will help us.”
As far as quarterback, Brock Killen, Kolby Beavers and Tyrus Ward are the leading candidates. Beavers is coming off a knee injury. Ward and Killen also have experience at running back.
“It’s wide open,” Fulks said. “We told those three that whoever gives us the best chance to win, who wins the team, will be the quarterback. We’re waiting on one of those guys to separate.”
Spring practice would have whittled at least one candidate from the list, Fulks said, and may have settled who would start. Instead, their summer performance will be a factor, with official practice a final exam.
“You can kind of tell by their work,” Fulks said before practice began. “Who’s staying after, who’s grabbing guys to throw to, who’s trying to lead the team in the little drill work we’re doing right now.
“That’s what we’re looking for right now.”
Defense
Just like on offense, the Pirates return two starters — a lineman and a defensive back — but they have others with playing experience.
“We have to work with what we have and piece it all together,” senior lineman Blake Holden said. “It will work out.”
Last year, the Pirates did hold five opponents to 20 points or less, a notable feat in present-day football.
“Our scheme is simple. We try to keep it as simple as we can on defense so we can go as fast as we can,” Fulks said. “We have to find some guys that can prove themselves on that side, but that’s the fun part to me.”
The rest
• Mitchell is hoping to amass another nice stack of pancakes, as in blocks, this year. He had 105 pancake blocks last season and graded out at 86 percent on the offensive line.
As far as real pancakes, he’s a fan.
“I do. I like them,” Mitchell said. “Lots of syrup and butter.”
It is believed Mitchell could down a tidy sum, if he were so inclined, in one sitting.
“I would say somewhere close to 50 if he wanted to,” Fulks said. “He can eat ‘em.”
• A quick start, Fulks said, would directly impact the quality of playoff garb the Pirates might receive.
Rogers didn’t clinch a postseason berth last year until Week 10.
“We get them playoff sweats every year, get them something,” Fulks said. “The degree of niceness of those playoff sweats, those things take some time to get in. I can get Gildan pretty fast, but it takes a minute to get Nike or UnderArmour.
“The earlier you know, the nicer the stuff is. That’s one little motivation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.