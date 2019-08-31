Long known for its rushing offense, Lauderdale County used three touchdown passes in a convincing win over Randolph on Friday.
Slade Brown threw all three touchdown passes – two to Daniel Romine and one to Blade Wisdom – and the Tigers won 40-15.
Kameron Jones and Will Adams each had long touchdown runs, and Brown had a rushing touchdown.
“We played a lot harder than we played last week,” Lauderdale County coach Jeff Mason said. “First half we were just making crazy mistakes.”
Penalties and two blocked punts made things difficult, but eventually LCHS (1-1) improved.
“Second half we just kind of settled in, made some big plays,” Mason said. “Offensive line did a better job. Kameron Jones ran well all night. Blade Wisdom made a couple big plays. Daniel Romine made a couple big plays.
Lauderdale County lost to Randolph 30-28 last season for an 0-2 start, and the Tigers’ first win this year comes a week earlier than last year’s did.
“Defensively we just played a lot more aggressive, downhill. Really proud of the defense,” Mason said. “Proud of the offense and special teams for correcting the mistakes at halftime.”
Lauderdale County hosts East Lawrence next week in its first Class 3A, Region 8 game.
--
Hamilton 19, Cordova 14
Jathan Jackson threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Loving with 55 seconds left, and Hamilton beat Cordova.
Loving scored at the front left pylon.
Gabe Anglin had a five-yard touchdown run for Hamilton (1-0) in the second quarter, and Jathan Jackson added a three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
“I thought we played exceptionally well for a first game,” coach Rodney Stidham said, adding there is “lots to clean up.”
“They did what it took to win, which should build some momentum for us,” he said.
Hamilton beat Cordova 32-0 last year, but Stidham said Cordova has improved a lot and he expects them to compete well in their region.
Stidham named Tayten Lann and Gabe Anglin among the Aggies’ defensive standouts. He said the team was in a great mood after the win.
“Our kids, they’re fired up. They’re fired up,” he said. “They’re ready for our Labor Day practice, which is usually a really good one for us.”
Hamilton hosts West Point in a Class 5A, Region 7 game next week.
--
Hatton 20, West Morgan 9
HATTON - Jackson Mitchell scored two touchdowns and Carter Reed added another as Hatton rallied from an early 9-0 deficit to post the win.
West Morgan’s Kaden Cook blocked a punt for a touchdown and Rebels added a safety to grab the early lead midway through the first quarter. Mitchell’s first score cut the West Morgan lead to 9-7 at the half. His third-quarter scamper gave the Hornets the lead for good.
Reed found the endzone on the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. West Morgan finished the game with only four yards on the ground while Hatton rushed 16 times for 186 yards.
Defensively, Hatton (1-1) held West Morgan to 130 total yards, including just four yards rushing.
--
Red Bay 54, Phil Campbell 20
RED BAY – Red Bay overcame two early scores and road a trio of non-offensive touchdowns to a win over Phil Campbell.
Luke Barnwell connected with Ridge Raper on touchdown passes of 15 and 33 yards to spring Phil Campbell (0-1) to a 14-0 lead at 3:35 into the first quarter. But Mason Holt swung momentum by returning the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a score and Colyn Humphres tacked on 7-yard TD run to put Red Bay (2-0) out front 16-14 after one quarter. Humphres added a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Elijah Luster picked off Barnwell and took it back 33 yards for a Red Bay touchdown.
Barnwell added a 58-yard touchdown pass to John Herring to make it 32-20 at halftime.
Red Bay got a 37-yard touchdown run from Vinson and a 41-yard interception return for a score by Cam McKinney to put it away in the third quarter. Vinson padded the lead with a 60-yard TD pass to Arden Hamilton with 3:58 remaining.
Vinson led Red Bay offensively with 234 yards passing on 11 of 18 attempts. He added 8 carries for 75 yards. Humphres ran 12 times for 72 yards and Hunter King added 65 yards on 14 carries. Hamilton caught 2 passes for 65 yards.
Barnwell was 16 of 33 passing for 198 yards, 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.
--
R.A. Hubbard 40, Shoals Christian 6
DJ Wiggins passed for two scores and rushed for another as R.A. Hubbard rolled past Shoals Christian on Friday night.
Wiggins connected with Trey Kellogg on a 26-yard touchdown pass and tossed a 4-yard score to Keondric Cobb. He also scored on a 16-yard run.
Todd Perkins had rushing touchdowns of 6 and 10 yards for the Chiefs, and Domiryck Stewart returned a punt 48 yards for a score.
Shoals Christian’s Seth Ezekiel scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter.
Hubbard (2-0) opens Class 1A, Region 7 play next week at Coosa Christian. Shoals Christian (0-2) travels to Waterloo for a Class 1A, Region 8 game.
--
Marion County 26, Hackleburg 6
HACKLEBURG — Hackleburg had no answer for Marion County’s Deuce Belk. The junior quarterback accounted for four touchdowns, rushing for 183 yards and three scores and passing for another.
A three-yard touchdown run by Caden Jones gave Hackleburg a 6-0 lead in the final minute of the first quarter. Marion County answered with 26 straight points while the Panthers (0-2) would not score again.
The Red Raiders tied the game with 9:13 remaining in the second quarter when Belk found Hunter Smith for a 38-yard touchdown. The game remained tied 6-6 at the half.
An 11-yard touchdown by Belk in the final minute of the third quarter gave Marion County the lead for good. He also added fourth-quarter scoring runs of one and 36 yards.
Jones finished the night 11-of-22 for 111 yards and a touchdown. Josh Cooper caught five passes for 35 yards.
Hackleburg hosts Mars Hill next week in a Class 1A, Region 8 game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.