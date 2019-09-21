RUSSELLVILLE — A few of the leading names have changed but, so far for Russellville football, the results are the same.
No one in black and gold is complaining.
Russellville rushed for seven touchdowns — a career-high four by quarterback Jacob Bishop and one each by running backs Airreon “Boots” McCulloch and Austin Ashley and reserve QB Jacob Davis — and Russellville thumped West Point 51-6 in a Class 5A, Region 7 game.
It was the Golden Tigers’ 13th win in 14 regular season games under second-year coach John Ritter, and it’s a good bet Friday’s big crowd won’t be the last this year.
“I wanted the Russellville job because it’s Russellville, and at the end of the day it doesn’t matter what the ifs, ands and buts are. It’s still Russellville, and I think that we’re showing that,” Ritter said.
“Our kids have really bought into … using that past tradition to fuel how we play. I think it’s got an old-school feel to it. We’re playing rough and physical on defense, and we’re able to put up some points. And then you throw the gold helmet and the gold pants in there and that kind of rocks that old-school tradition even better.”
The Golden Tigers (4-0, 3-0) were stuffed on a fourth and short from the West Point 23 on the game’s first possession, and their backward pass hit the turf on the second possession and set West Point up at the Russellville 20.
But each time the Golden Tigers held defensively.
“They dominate, they really do. They work hard,” Bishop said. “They were phenomenal tonight.”
And then the Golden Tiger offense took over, scoring on five of their next six drives.
“I think we’ve improved each week,” Ritter said. “We’ve had lulls in every game, but it seems like we recover faster than we did earlier in the year.”
Bishop had touchdown runs of 17, five and nine yards before halftime, with McCulloch scoring from two yards out after a botched West Point punt. Ashley had a seven-yard touchdown run just before halftime for a 35-0 lead.
Bishop said it didn’t take long at all to get used to life at Russellville after transferring from Muscle Shoals.
“Those guys, they made me feel welcome,” Bishop said of his teammates. “A great group of guys behind me, great coaching staff. I love it.”
Will Franklin Cochran threw a touchdown pass on West Point’s (2-3, 1-2) second drive after halftime for the Warriors’ only score.
Bishop had a 47-yard option keeper after halftime, Brody Logan blocked a punt for a safety and Davis led a touchdown drive he capped with a two-yard score.
Ritter said leadership is Bishop’s best asset.
“We have a senior quarterback (Davis) who scores a varsity touchdown on his homecoming, and (Bishop) is the first guy off the sideline to congratulate Jacob Davis. That’s what I love.
“He can throw it. He can run a little bit,” Ritter said of Bishop. “But I love the intangibles he brings to our team more than anything.”
Russellville hosts Haleyville in a non-region game next week.
