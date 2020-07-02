While he was frustrated to see his junior baseball season get cut short at Troy, Russellville grad Reed Smith ended up making the most of his time, which turned out to be rather busy.
The Trojans were 9-8 on the year heading into a weekend series at Georgia Southern when the season was canceled. Smith packed up and headed back to Russellville and helped his parents at their restaurant, Pilgrim’s Place Barbecue.
Not only that, he became a father. Smith and his girlfriend, now staying in Pace, Florida, welcomed son Krew into the world a month ago. Now, he’s picked up an umpiring job for little league baseball as well as some landscaping to make some money with sports on hold.
“It’s been a busy summer,” Smith said.
Smith had a long road from his days playing for the Golden Tigers, where he and his teammates won back-to-back state championships in 2015 and 2016 under coach Chris Heaps.
He holds those memories close, recalling Heaps telling the team that high school baseball would be some of the best times of their lives.
“Man, he wasn’t lying,” Smith said. “Especially when you win like we did. Coach Heaps, he’s one of the best coaches I’ve been around.
“He knows the game and he’s a great person and I learned so much from him. He’s one of the reasons why I’m in college baseball, because he instilled so much in me.”
After leaving Russellville, Smith started out at Mississippi State in 2016, but transferred to a junior college after the Bulldogs had coaching changes before the 2017 season.
At Dyersburg State Community College in Tennessee, Smith finished with all-conference honors his freshman year. Most of all, he noticed that junior college baseball is a grind.
“You do nothing but work on your game,” Smith said. “You talk to any player, they’ll tell you (junior college) is a different breed. There’s really no rules on practice, so you’re day in and day out working on your craft.”
His time at Dyersburg led to an opportunity at Troy to play for coach Mark Smartt, who recruited Smith out of high school. Smith explained that he already had a close relationship with Smartt having played travel baseball with his son Chase for the East Cobb Astros in Georgia.
Ultimately, Smith felt like Troy was the best spot for him to land. As a sophomore in 2019, he started in 41 games and finished with a .232 average to go along with four home runs.
So for all intents and purposes, Smith had a solid start with the Trojans, certainly something he could build on. All of which made the start and subsequent sudden end of the 2020 season unfortunate for him.
“It (was) very upsetting,” Smith said. “As soon as you get to school in August. Baseball is a year-round sport, as soon as you get there, you start practicing, working out … (and) it's out of our control, everything happens for a reason. Luckily we’ve got a year back, but yeah i mean I guess, it's frustrating.”
In the meantime, Smith, who is a member of the TimesDaily’s all-decade baseball team, has found plenty to do with his time off while he waits to return to school.
When the times come for baseball again, he’ll be appreciative, especially after missing his teammates and coaches.
“There’s something about being with your teammates and practicing and competing everyday,” Smith said. “It’s going to be electric.”
