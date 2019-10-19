RUSSELLVILLE — Top-ranked Jasper (7-0, 6-0) controlled the trenches while routing Russellville (6-2, 4-2) 31-0 on Friday night in Class 5A, Region 7.
The Vikings outgained the Golden Tigers 457-141 and notched seven tackles for loss.
“We have some big kids and we have won the line of scrimmage most of the time this year,” Jasper head coach Bryan Moore said. “We are pleased with our offensive and defensive line play overall.”
Jasper scored on its opening drive, marching down the field with John Collins capping off the drive from 12 yards out for an early 7-0 lead.
Preston Reed missed his first field goal attempt to open the second quarter but made a 33-yard field goal later in the quarter to increase the lead to 10-0.
The Vikings scored once more in the first half. A 48-yard pass from Spencer Rosenfeld to Denzel Chatman set up a 1-yard score by Parker Sawyer for a 17-0 lead with 3:41 remaining in the first half.
Sawyer ran in another touchdown late in the third quarter. The junior quarterback found Jacob Danner for 41 yards early in the drive which led to an 11-yard score on a scramble for Sawyer.
The Golden Tigers best opportunity to score came after a Jasper fumble inside its own 20-yard line. But the Vikings held on fourth down, maintaining the shutout.
Russellville’s following drive was of equal result, pushing it inside the red zone only to turn it over on downs.
Jasper scored shortly after following big runs by Kaden Shelton. The all-purpose player finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to push it to the final score of 31-0.
Shelton finished the game with 135 rushing yards on 22 carries, completed both of his pass attempts for 16 yards and added three catches for 42 yards.
“It all starts at practice,” Shelton said. “We come out and work hard everyday, going against one of the best defenses in the state. Trying to be consistent every play, fighting hard every play. The only people that can beat us is ourselves.”
Sawyer was 10 for 15 passing for 156 yards to go along with the pair of touchdown runs. Anthony Harris Jr. was his top target with five catches for 66 yards.
