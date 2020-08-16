For Russellville, this season is not just about making the playoffs, but winning when it gets there.
The last two seasons Russellville has been a solid program, winning 18 games and making two trips to the playoffs. The problem head coach John Ritter said he sees is that his team should have won more.
Russellville (8-3) lost 17-14 to Scottsboro in the first round of the 5A state playoffs in 2019.
This year, with nine returning starters on defense and 11 senior starters overall, the Golden Tigers are hoping to leave nothing to be desired and along the way, secure their first playoff win under Ritter, who is in his third year with the program.
“There’s a lot of meat left on the bone,” Ritter said. “I think this senior class is hungry and ready to take us to the next level.”
Offense
Russellville is planning to use two quarterbacks in 2020.
Junior Gabe Amick and sophomore Conner Warhurst are both expected to see time. Ritter said they both bring different qualities to the table. Warhurst played defensive back as a sophomore while Amick was a backup quarterback to Jacob Bishop, who graduated.
“We’re going to let both of those guys do some things that they can do successfully and kind of take advantage of what they do,” Ritter said.
Up front, the Golden Tigers are led by senior Edgar Amaya, who started every game on the offensive line for the last three years, as well as some games as a freshman. He’s joined by Dakota Andreas and Will Calhoun, both of whom started games last season.
Ritter said he feels good about what he has up front, with about seven players he feels he can count on.
Running behind the line will be junior Airreon “Boots” McCulloch, who scored eight touchdowns last season despite dealing with a hamstring injury.
“Play more snaps,” McCulloch said of his goals for 2020. “Just consistency overall throughout the whole year, and being consistent the whole time.”
At receiver, T.J. King is back as a sophomore after becoming a reliable target last season. Seniors Rowe Gallagher and Cole Barnett, along with senior tight end Peyton Ray, join King.
“We feel like we’re pretty deep at the wideout spot, have some guys that are really talented and can make some plays,” Ritter said.
Defense
Similar to 2019, the strength for the Golden Tigers in 2020 should be the defense.
Ritter estimates he can list about 14 players on defense who either started or played significantly last season. In every spot, there are three players who can play significantly if needed, he said.
In the middle, Brooks Scott returns for his senior year after starting the last three seasons. Another three-year starter is senior defensive lineman Angel Moreno.
In the secondary, senior Grayson Eady will man the middle at safety, and he’ll have help defending the passing game with senior cornerbacks Ashaad Williams and Caden Watts.
Ritter said he expects juniors Emmitt Green and Ashton Boyd to provide depth in the secondary, as well.
“We’re real mature,” Eady said of the defense. “We’re real good on defense. I think we might have an advantage here over some people because we’re more mature and we’re older.”
The rest
• Eady said he was disappointed with the way the 2019 season ended mainly because of the little things the Golden Tigers missed out on in order to win.
At the end of the season against Scottsboro, Russellville fell behind after a late field goal but forced a punt within the final minutes. A roughing the kicker penalty negated that. Scottsboro got the ball back to clinch the game.
“That game, it really hit us hard,” Eady said. “When you don’t win games, you lose them when you mess up. So we’re really paying close attention to the little things so we don’t make those same mistakes.”
• McCulloch was quick to give his defense credit, however, and mentioned that it “fueled the fire” for the offense to be better in crucial situations.
Experience is one thing, but learning from experiences is another. Ritter said he feels his team has the mindset needed to achieve the expectations placed in front of it.
“We’ve got guys that have been in the fire and have been in the fire for a long time,” Ritter said. “I think this group understands those expectations and wants to be that group that kind of puts the ball back where it's supposed to be.”
