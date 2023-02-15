RUSSELLVILLE — The screaming student section had already cleared out, having already had its say. So, too, had most of the other fans occupying the Russellville stands when the ladder finally came out.
No matter. Someone had procured some scissors and a single-file line of Golden Tiger basketball players had started to form, each waiting to take his turn. There were some alterations that needed to be taken care of.
“It felt good,” junior KJ Murray said after securing his piece of the nylon. “We did it last week (after the area championship). Getting used to it.”
It’s become a good habit as of late.
For the first time in more than a decade, Russellville will get the chance to see if any more nets will fall at its hands. Tuesday's 87-78 win over East Limestone secured the Golden Tigers’ first trip to Wallace State-Hanceville since 2011.
Russellville (18-10) will play Fairfield (24-9) in the Class 5A Northwest Regional on Monday.
“Probably eating gummies and definitely watching ‘Spongebob,’” said a smiling Amir Williams when asked what he was doing back then.
It makes sense. Most of this current group of Golden Tigers was only barely old enough to start kindergarten. The youngest was 4 years old. The oldest maybe 6 or 7.
Coach Patrick Odom, meanwhile, was a little bit older than his players. He was patrolling one of the sidelines in Florence at Shoals Christian.
“It’s a step that since I’ve been here — I’ve been here eight years — we’ve wanted to take,” Odom said of what reaching Hanceville means to him and the program as a whole. “We’ve won area championships and 5A basketball is tough. Our crossovers have been difficult.
“... But for us, we’ve been knocking on the door for a while and we’ve had great teams, but this team has been the one to finally push us there. We’re not satisfied, though, with just getting there. We want to keep moving (on).”
It’s probably why there wasn’t any kind of elaborate celebration after Russellville went through the handshake line. There was a quick acknowledgement in the postgame locker room. Conner Warhurst came out wearing red heart-shaped sunglasses. (It was Valentine’s Day, after all.) Some photos were snapped.
Oh, and the ladder, of course.
Williams led five Golden Tigers to score in double figures with 22 points. EJ King added 21, while Braylnn Vincent had 16, Murray 14 and Malachi Duncan 11.
Jeb Blanton paced East Limestone with 16. Zak Cain wasn’t far behind with 15. Chandler Moore had 13 and Riley Groce 10.
“Before this season even started we said we were going to go to Wallace,” King said. “So we made it happen. We just have to keep playing our hardest like we’ve been doing.”
Sounds like Russellville is getting used to it.
