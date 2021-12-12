Covenant basketball Ashlee Gann
Covenant Christian School's Ashlee Gann, shown here against Lindsey Lane last season, scored 27 points Saturday in a 51-40 win over Colbert County. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

TUSCUMBIA — Junior Ashlee Gann scored 27 points, two shy of a 2-year-old career high, to lead Covenant Christian in a 51-40 win over Colbert County on Saturday for the championship of the Colbert County small schools tournament.

