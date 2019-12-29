Boys
Florence 39, Shades Valley 38
SHADES VALLEY (38)
Olds 1, Woods 5, Sims 16, Weathers 2, Lewis 2, Hankins 2, Wiggins 1, Spearman 2, Howard 5.
FLORENCE (39)
Beckwith 10, Anderson 12, Burge 2, Jones 5, Webster 3, Joplin 3, Watson 2, Champagne 2.
Halftime: Shades Valley 20, Florence 18
Records: Florence 10-4
--
Lexington 66, Tharptown 46
LEXINGTON (66)
Martin 25, Gray 16, Nash 7, White 9, Newton 2, Lamar 6, Davis 1.
THARPTOWN (46)
Winston 14, Garcia 6, Simmons 11, Amos 7, Lopez 10, Moss 3.
Halftime: Lexington 34, Tharptown 17
Records: Lexington 9-8; Tharptown 5-9
--
Brooks 58, West Morgan 55
WEST MORGAN (55)
Owens 15, Griffin 10, Hutto 4, Fletcher 4, Muse 11, Hutto 9
BROOKS (58)
Wood 17, Ashley 6, Lewis 9, Villalta 5, Murks 15, Daniel 6.
Halftime: Brooks 34, West Morgan 30
Records: Brooks 12-3
--
R.A. Hubbard 83, Lindsay Lane 72
LINDSAY LANE (72)
Murr 60, Watkins 2, Anderson 2, Morrison 4, Jackson 4.
HUBBARD (83)
Cobb 13, Steward 6, Johnson 26, Perkins 6, McCoy 2, Hampton 12, Kellogg 18
Halftime: Hubbard 40, Lindsay Lane 35
--
Central 62, Haleyville 49
CENTRAL (62)
Hall 23, McCay 19, Palmer 9, Brewer 6, Glover 3, Montgomery 2.
HALEYVILLE (49)
Dye 24, West 14, Yarbrough 6, Gibson 5
Halftime: Central 35, Haleyville 26
--
Girls
Colbert Heights 46, Covenant Christian 35
COLBERT HEIGHTS (46)
Fuller 9, Gooch 5, James 4, Williams 12, Jackson 16
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (35)
Johnson 9, Scott 4, James 2, ragan 6, gann 14.
Halftime: Colbert Heights 18, Covenant 14
Records: Covenant Christian 9-2
--
Belgreen 69, Hamilton 38
BELGREEN 69)
Bragwell 15, K. Dempsey 8, Chandler 1, G. Dempsey 11, Green 3, Tate 9, E. Dempsey 22
HAMILTON (38)
Wiginton 2, Sorrells 11, Hollingsworth 11, Wilson 3.
Halftime: Belgreen 32, Hamilton 23
--
Colbert Heights 57, Lindsay Lane 55
LINDSAY LANE (55)
Putman 6, Dizon 28, Whitmire 1, Glass 3, Murr 15, Carter 2
COLBERT HEIGHTS (57)
Williams 19, fuller 9, Gooch 10, James 1, Dickerson 2, Jackson 11
Halftime: Colbert Heights 29, Lindsay lane 27
Records: Colbert Heights 8-6
--
Rogers 52, Midfield 27
ROGERS (52)
Krieger 22, Brown 9, Pounders 8, Hankins 6, Jones 5, Davis 2
MIDFIELD (27)
Moore 10, Foster 10, Owens 3, Hatching 2, Lawrence 2
Halftime: Rogers 27, Midfield 9
Records: Rogers 13-3
--
Lindsay Lane 55, Shoals Christian 48
LINDSAY LANE (55)
Putman 22, Dizon 12, Whitmire 2, Glass 5, Murr 6, Holland 6, Carter 1, Wright 1
SHOALS CHRISTIAN (48)
Edwards 16, Turner 7, Cole 9, Davis 12, Manchester 2, Owens 2
Halftime: Lindsay Lane 35, Shoals Christian 16
