Boys

Florence 39, Shades Valley 38

SHADES VALLEY (38)

Olds 1, Woods 5, Sims 16, Weathers 2, Lewis 2, Hankins 2, Wiggins 1, Spearman 2, Howard 5.

FLORENCE (39)

Beckwith 10, Anderson 12, Burge 2, Jones 5, Webster 3, Joplin 3, Watson 2, Champagne 2.

Halftime: Shades Valley 20, Florence 18

Records: Florence 10-4

--

Lexington 66, Tharptown 46

LEXINGTON (66)

Martin 25, Gray 16, Nash 7, White 9, Newton 2, Lamar 6, Davis 1.

THARPTOWN (46)

Winston 14, Garcia 6, Simmons 11, Amos 7, Lopez 10, Moss 3.

Halftime: Lexington 34, Tharptown 17

Records: Lexington 9-8; Tharptown 5-9

--

Brooks 58, West Morgan 55

WEST MORGAN (55)

Owens 15, Griffin 10, Hutto 4, Fletcher 4, Muse 11, Hutto 9

BROOKS (58)

Wood 17, Ashley 6, Lewis 9, Villalta 5, Murks 15, Daniel 6.

Halftime: Brooks 34, West Morgan 30

Records: Brooks 12-3

--

R.A. Hubbard 83, Lindsay Lane 72

LINDSAY LANE (72)

Murr 60, Watkins 2, Anderson 2, Morrison 4, Jackson 4.

HUBBARD (83)

Cobb 13, Steward 6, Johnson 26, Perkins 6, McCoy 2, Hampton 12, Kellogg 18

Halftime: Hubbard 40, Lindsay Lane 35

--

Central 62, Haleyville 49

CENTRAL (62)

Hall 23, McCay 19, Palmer 9, Brewer 6, Glover 3, Montgomery 2.

HALEYVILLE (49)

Dye 24, West 14, Yarbrough 6, Gibson 5

Halftime: Central 35, Haleyville 26

--

Girls

Colbert Heights 46, Covenant Christian 35

COLBERT HEIGHTS (46)

Fuller 9, Gooch 5, James 4, Williams 12, Jackson 16

COVENANT CHRISTIAN (35)

Johnson 9, Scott 4, James 2, ragan 6, gann 14.

Halftime: Colbert Heights 18, Covenant 14

Records: Covenant Christian 9-2

--

Belgreen 69, Hamilton 38

BELGREEN 69)

Bragwell 15, K. Dempsey 8, Chandler 1, G. Dempsey 11, Green 3, Tate 9, E. Dempsey 22

HAMILTON (38)

Wiginton 2, Sorrells 11, Hollingsworth 11, Wilson 3.

Halftime: Belgreen 32, Hamilton 23

--

Colbert Heights 57, Lindsay Lane 55

LINDSAY LANE (55)

Putman 6, Dizon 28, Whitmire 1, Glass 3, Murr 15, Carter 2

COLBERT HEIGHTS (57)

Williams 19, fuller 9, Gooch 10, James 1, Dickerson 2, Jackson 11

Halftime: Colbert Heights 29, Lindsay lane 27

Records: Colbert Heights 8-6

--

Rogers 52, Midfield 27

ROGERS (52)

Krieger 22, Brown 9, Pounders 8, Hankins 6, Jones 5, Davis 2

MIDFIELD (27)

Moore 10, Foster 10, Owens 3, Hatching 2, Lawrence 2

Halftime: Rogers 27, Midfield 9

Records: Rogers 13-3

--

Lindsay Lane 55, Shoals Christian 48

LINDSAY LANE (55)

Putman 22, Dizon 12, Whitmire 2, Glass 5, Murr 6, Holland 6, Carter 1, Wright 1

SHOALS CHRISTIAN (48)

Edwards 16, Turner 7, Cole 9, Davis 12, Manchester 2, Owens 2

Halftime: Lindsay Lane 35, Shoals Christian 16

