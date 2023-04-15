FLORENCE — Price Thornton was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored, helping Deshler clinch the Class 4A, Area 15 championship with Saturday's 15-7 win at Wilson.
Jacob Alexander and Ayden Noyola each knocked in four runs for the Tigers (22-9). Alexander homered, walked and was hit by two pitches. Jackson Davis homered, had two RBIs and scored twice for the Warriors (11-18).
• Central 2-13, Hamilton 0-3: Brodie Price tossed a three-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead the Wildcats (19-10) past the Aggies (11-19) in the opener. Carson May doubled in Jaden Smith in the first inning and Kai Daniel singled home Maddox Stamps in the second.
In the finale, Jackson Brewer had three RBIs and three runs scored, Gavyn Green had four RBIs and Dallan Dorsett scored three times for Central. Hamilton's Joseph Aycock scored twice and Caden Foltz knocked in two runs.
• Colbert County 12, Colbert Heights 2: Austin Elliott and Caleb Stafford each scored twice and had two RBIs to help the Indians (12-12) clinch a 3A playoff berth. Westley Chaney knocked in three runs. Brody Risner scored twice for the Wildcats (12-18).
• Phil Campbell 15, Tharptown 0: Kyle Pace threw a five-inning no-hitter, knocked in three runs and scored three times to help the Bobcats (21-6) down the Wildcats (8-18) and win the Franklin County championship. He walked two and struck out nine. Cam Habada notched two RBIs and scored twice.
• Mars Hill 13, Westminster-Huntsville 4: Sam Williams scored three times and knocked in three runs to lead the Panthers (23-7). Chandler Wilbanks homered, had three RBIs and scored twice. Jay Dobbs reached four times and scored twice, while Cam Isbell knocked in three runs.
• Hackleburg 8, Lamar County 7: Jaxon Fincher scored three times, while Carson Swinney and Jayce Ables had two RBIs each to lead the Panthers (19-8).
• Phil Campbell 11, Belgreen 1: Bryant Anthony was 4-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs to help the Bobcats (20-6) down the Bulldogs (10-10) in the county semifinals. Cam Habada scored twice and knocked in two runs.
• Tharptown 13, Vina 2: Ty Engelthaler was 5-for-5 with three RBIs, while Joah Wilcoxson and Jackson Clement scored three times each to lead the Wildcats (8-17) past the Red Devils (4-15).
• Tharptown 6, Red Bay 5 (8 innings): Joah Wilcoxson scored on a Hunter Motes bunt to win it for the Wildcats (7-17), who tied it in the seventh on a Dawson Higgins single. Ty Reynolds scored twice and had an RBI for the Tigers (11-13).
• Decatur Heritage 9, Lauderdale County 5: Micah Christianson and Brayden Brown each scored twice for Lauderdale County (13-14). Bo Mitchell homered twice and scored three times for Decatur Heritage.
• Tremont (Miss.) 8, Waterloo 5: Drew Lanier had an RBI and scored, and Gaige Daniel reached base three times for Waterloo (5-9).
• Bob Jones 10-8, Florence 0-4: Rylan Parker hit a second-inning single and Parkhurst Cochran drew a fifth-inning walk in the opener for Florence (12-20), which had three singles in the finale.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.