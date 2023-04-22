TUSCUMBIA — Deshler's first-round playoff series with Cordova will go to a third game.
The Tigers, after falling 1-0 in the opener of the best-of-3 series Saturday, pulled out an 8-6 victory in Game 2.
Deshler (23-11) and Cordova (14-10) will play a decisive Game 3 at noon Monday.
In Saturday's second game, Camden Fuller knocked in three runs, Price Thornton had two RBIs and Taylor Stockton scored twice for Deshler. Fuller and Landon Buckner each reached base three times.
In the opener, Garrett Gilmore allowed five hits over 6 2/3 innings for the Blue Devils. Japeth Howell recorded the final out. Thornton gave up one run on four hits with 11 strikeouts in six innings for Deshler.
• Central-Florence 8-14, Corner 7-15: Corner (20-16) scored three runs in the fifth inning to win the third game of the the Class 4A series.
In the finale, Carson May reached base four times and scored four runs for Central (22-12).
Jaden Smith scored three runs, while Brodie Price had three RBIs. Smith, May and Dallan Dorsett had two RBIs each.
Gavin Brown knocked in four runs and scored twice for the Yellow Jackets, who trailed 10-1 before an 11-run third inning.
Central retook the lead with a four-run fourth before Central's fifth-inning rally.
In Game 2 of the series, Cole Wilcoxson singled in Jace Brewer to give Central a walk-off victory. Wilcoxson and M Stamps had two RBIs each. Dorsett scored twice.
• Austin 5-3, Florence 2-4: Avery Thead's two-run, two-out single in the bottom of the sixth helped Florence (13-23) take a season-ending victory.
Easton Nelms hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
In the opener, Parkhurst Cochran reached base twice and scored, while Nelms and Maki Johnson had RBIs for the Falcons, who gave up three runs in the seventh.
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 7, Loretto 4: Kade Shultz hit the go-ahead two-run double in the Wildcats' seven-run third inning. Truitt Kidd added a two-run double to give Lawrence County (4-18) a 6-2 lead. Lane Ezell scored twice for the Mustangs (15-7).
