RAINBOW CITY — Lauderdale County advanced to the state quarterfinals for a second straight season with Saturday's 5-3 win over Westbrook Christian.
Miles Edwards threw a six-hitter, and the Tigers jumped to a 5-0 lead in the third before holding on.
Lauderdale County (18-16) will host Phil Campbell in the quarterfinals.
Westbrook (21-10) scored three runs in the fourth inning and had the potential tying run at the plate in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
Noah Parker knocked in two runs and Brayden Brown scored twice for the Tigers. Edwards also reached base three times.
In the first inning, Micah Christensen's flyout brought in Samuel Adams and Skylar Tucker doubled home Brown.
Hudson Lash walked in the second, went to third on an Edwards double and scored on a balk. Parker's two-run single in the third made it 5-0.
Lauderdale County is in the state quarterfinals for the ninth time since 2002. It last made the semifinals in 2018.
• Sumiton Christian 10, Covenant Christian 7: Landon Shumate's two-run double highlighted a five-run fifth inning for Sumiton (18-8) in the decisive Game 3 of a 1A series. Shumate finished with three RBIs, while Justin Hicks scored three times.
Will Barnette scored twice for Covenant (14-10), while Cayden Smith and John Michael Basinger each reached base three times. Basinger homered in the seventh.
Sumiton plays at Appalachian in the quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.