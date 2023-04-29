ROGERSVILLE — Bradyn Mitchell provided a lot of the power in Hatton's two wins Saturday that netted the Hornets the Lauderdale County Invitational championship.
Mitchell hit five home runs and totaled 11 RBIs in the Hornets' 12-0 win over Waterloo and 9-0 win over Central.
Kailyn Quails did her part, too, with an eight-RBI day. Combined with Friday's 12-4 win over Lauderdale County, Quails had 14 RBIs in the tournament's three games.
The Hornets (25-21), who host the Class 2A, Area 16 tournament Monday, ended the regular season on a season-high five-game win streak.
Against Waterloo (19-12-1) on Saturday, Mitchell hit three homers with eight RBIs. She belted a three-run blast in the second, a three-run shot in the third and a two-run homer in the fifth. Anna Potter scored three times.
Against Central (10-24), Mitchell homered twice, while Quails had just one homer plus six RBIs. Potter again scored three times, while Brianna Oliver and Savannah Stillwell combined on a two-hitter.
• Lexington 5, Waterloo 3: Addisin Owens knocked in three runs and Payton Cleveland threw a six-hitter to lead the Golden Bears (4-23). Addie Pollard reached base and scored three times for the Cougars (19-11-1).
• Lauderdale County 16, Central 5: Kendall Lumpkin had three RBIs and scored once, and Allee Angus knocked in two runs and scored twice for the Tigers (22-17-1). Adeline Dickerson had three runs scored, and Darby Childers had two RBIs. Mycah Beth Ray scored twice for the Wildcats (10-25).
• Lauderdale County 7, Lexington 0: Allee Angus and Shila Marks homered, while Amma Russell and Brayden Chandler combined on a four-hitter for the Tigers (21-17-1). Marks had two RBIs and scored three times. Haven Masonia reached twice for Lexington (3-23).
• Westminster-Huntsville 5, Russellville 2: Summer Butler reached base three times, stole two bases, had an RBI and score once for Russellville (20-23) in Westminster's tournament. Jenna Whitfield also reached three times.
• Russellville 2, Bob Jones 1: Jacey Moore tossed a three-hitter and Addison Holcomb scored twice for the Golden Tigers (20-22). Holcomb homered to lead off the second inning and scored on Emma Campbell's single in the fourth.
• Bob Jones 9, Mars Hill 7: Emma Kate Wright homered, reached base five times, had three RBIs and scored twice for Mars Hill (23-10) at Westminster-Huntsville's tournament. Olivia Stegall scored twice.
• Buckhorn 14, Mars Hill 6: Molly Wright scored twice, Emma Kate Wright had two RBIs, and Anna Jacobs reached base four times for Mars Hill (22-10).
• Haleyville 6, Chilton County 5: Lily Tinch scored twice and Abigail Tidwell homered for the Lions (15-22) in the last game at Northside's tournament.
• Handley 7, Haleyville 3: Maegan McCullar reached base three times and Abigail Tidwell homered in Haleyville's second game Saturday vs. Handley.
• Haleyville 9, Gordo 3: Maegan McCullar and Maddie Wilson each homered for the Lions (14-21), while Emma Parson scored twice and Lilly Rae Rushing had two RBIs.
• Handley 10, Haleyville 4: Emma Parson knocked in two runs for Haleyville (13-21).
--
Boys tennis
• Thompson second: Deshler's Oliver Thompson finished as the 4A-5A No. 5 singles runner-up Saturday. Houston Academy's Thomas Buntin beat Thompson 6-1, 6-7, 10-8 in a 3 1/2-hour match. Russellville finished fourth and Deshler sixth in the team standings.
--
Boys track & field
• Burrough sparks Brooks: Garrett Burrough won the pole vault and was second in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles at the 4A, Section 4 meet, leading Brooks to a team title.
• Cooper leads Russellville: Russellville's Eli Cooper won gold in the 300 hurdles and took second in the 100 at the 5A, Section 4 meet. He was also part of a winning 400 relay.
• Bell lifts Covenant: Covenant Christian's Zack Bell was the 3,200 runner-up at the 1A, Section 3 meet, the best finish for the Eagles' first-year program.
• Thomas tops Falcons: Florence's Avery Thomas was sixth in the 100 and 200 and was part of a sixth-place 400 relay and fifth-place 1,600 relay at the 7A, Section 4 meet.
--
Girls track & field
• Cole, Partrick win 3 events: Mallory Cole and Ellie Partrick each won three individual events at the 4A, Section 4 meet, helping the Lions win the team title. Malory won the 800, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Partrick won the discus, javelin and shot put. Cole was also part of the winning 3,200 relay.
• Scott takes 2 events: Vina's Carmin Scott won the triple jump and javelin at the 1A, Section 3 meet. She was also third in the long jump and fifth in discus.
• Shaw stars for Covenant: Kristen Shaw won three events and was part of a second-place 400 relay, helping Covenant Christian's first-year program finished third at the 1A, Section 3 meet. Shaw won the 100, 400 and 300 hurdles.
