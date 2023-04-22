HUBBERTVILLE — Laine Steward knocked in four runs and scored three times, helping Hackleburg down Hubbertville 19-2 on Saturday to win its second straight NAC tournament.
Ellie Nichols was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Panthers (23-16-1). Madi Browning and Braylynn Pope each scored three times, while Saylor Cooper homered.
• Hackleburg 7, Hubbertville 5: Laine Steward allowed no earned runs and struck out 12 in a five-inning five-hitter for the Panthers (22-16) in the winners' bracket final of the NAC tournament. Braylynn Pope and Payten Herron each scored twice. Kaylee Ables and Saylor Cooper had two RBIs each.
• Hackleburg 6, Marion County 1: Saylor Cooper had two RBIs and scored twice, while Payten Herron had three RBIs to lead the Panthers (21-16). Laine Steward tossed a four-inning one-hitter.
• Hackleburg 13, Lynn 0: Braylynn Pope scored three times, and Laine Steward threw three no-hit innings for the Panthers (20-16). Pope finished a four-inning one-hitter.
• Wilson 7, East Lawrence 0: Karley Hill homered, had four RBIs and scored twice to lead the Warriors (17-19-3) at Muscle Shoals' tournament. Delacey West tossed a five-inning five-hitter.
• McNairy Central (Tenn.) 8, Wilson 5: Belle Murphy and Delacey West homered for Wilson (16-19-3).
• Wilson 4, Colbert County 2: Sadie Bonds scored twice and Belle Murphy had two RBIs to lead the Warriors (16-18-3). Gracie Summers and Mallory Gargis reached twice for the Indians (9-22).
• Colbert Heights 11, East Lawrence 3: Taryn Wagnon and Missey French each reached base four times and scored three runs for the Wildcats (13-13) at Muscle Shoals' tournament. French also had two RBIs.
• Grissom 8, Colbert Heights 5: Emily McGaughy scored twice and Missey French had two RBIs for Colbert Heights (12-13), which gave up five runs in the seventh.
• Colbert Heights 9, Central 3: Taryn Wagnon had two RBIs and scored twice for Colbert Heights (12-12). Kilee Dowdy knocked in two runs for Central (10-19).
• James Clemens 4, Central 2: Ali Thompson was 3-for-3 with a run scored for Central (10-20).
• Colbert County 9, James Clemens 7: Mallory Gargis homered twice and had four RBIs to fuel the Indians (10-23). Andrea Hacker, Hallie Holland and Harmonie McClain also homered. Hacker scored three runs.
• Grissom 4, Colbert County 3: Makayli Davis threw a five-inning one-hitter and gave up no earned runs for CCHS (9-23).
• Cordova 5, Hamilton 2: Aubrey Sorrells reached base three times and had an RBI for Hamilton (30-18) in the championship game of Carbon Hill's tournament.
• Hamilton 9, Haleyville 8: Emily Jones had four RBIs, while Madison Metcalf scored twice and knocked in two runs for the Aggies (30-17) at Carbon Hill's tournament. Adyson Fralix drove home three runs to lead the Lions (11-18).
• Haleyville 5, Sipsey Valley 1: Savannah Fralix threw a five-inning no-hitter and Maddie Wilson homered for the Lions (11-17).
• Hamilton 4, Cordova 0: Addi Wilson tossed a five-inning two-hitter for the Aggies (29-17). Madison Metcalf knocked in two runs.
• Haleyville 3, Gordo 2: Lilly Rae Rushing scored twice for the Lions (10-17).
• Russellville 9, Danville 1: Addison Holcomb homered, had three RBIs and scored twice for the Golden Tigers (17-22) at Muscle Shoals' tournament. Brooklyn Butler also homered.
• Russellville 9, East Lawrence 0: Summer Butler and Brooklyn Butler drove home two runs each, while Jenna Whitfield and Ticelee Gholston scored twice for the Golden Tigers (16-22).
• Sparkman 4, Russellville 1: Addison Holcomb knocked in Jenna Whitfield in the fifth for Russellville (15-22).
• Sparkman 10, Muscle Shoals 1: Maudi Hester tripled for one of five hits by Muscle Shoals (17-6) in the Trojans' own tournament.
• Deshler 11, Grissom 3: Taylor Tittle and Tanleigh Jeffreys knocked in three runs each for the Tigers (18-18) at Muscle Shoals' tournament.
• Deshler 3, Danville 2: Kiersten Willingham tripled and singled for two of Deshler's five hits.
• Muscle Shoals 5, Deshler 0: Kaitlyn Trepanier threw a five-inning one-hitter for the Trojans. Kaili Congleton singled and walked for the Tigers (17-17).
• Mars Hill 11, Athens Bible 7: Olivia Stegall hit a tiebreaking two-run single in a four-run seventh to help the Panthers (19-9) win Athens Bible's tournament. She finished with three RBIs and two runs scored. Emma Kate Wright homered and scored twice. Molly Wright and Ella Embry also scored twice.
• Mars Hill 21, Athens Bible 10: Emma Kate Wright had six RBIs and scored three times for Mars Hill (18-9) in the winners' bracket final. Molly Wright was 5-for-6 with five runs scored. Olivia Stegall scored four times and Anna Jacobs had four RBIs.
• Mars Hill 16, Tanner 0: Ella Wright knocked in three runs and scored twice in Mars Hill's first game Saturday. Molly Wright homered.
• Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 2, Brooks 1: Abby Herndon homered in the seventh for Brooks (28-13-1) at Brewer's tournament. She also threw a four-hitter.
• Wetumpka 1, Brooks 0: Abby Herndon threw a two-hitter for Brooks (28-12-1). She allowed no earned runs with no walks and eight strikeouts. Preslie Bunch reached base twice.
• Brewer 2, Belgreen 1: Makayla Willingham knocked in Hannah Borden in the fourth inning for Belgreen (25-14-1) at Brewer's tournament.
• Belgreen 6, J.B. Pennington 1: Lily Blackburn knocked in two runs and Noelle Willingham scored twice for the Bulldogs (25-13-1).
• Sumiton Christian 10, Lauderdale County 4: Shila Marks knocked in three runs and Kendall Lumpkin homered for Lauderdale County (19-16-1) at Plainview's tournament.
• Skyline 8, Lauderdale County 7 (8 innings): Maylee Chandler homered, tripled and had five RBIs for Lauderdale County (19-15-1). Allee Angus scored twice.
• Sardis 1, Lauderdale County 0: Adeline Dickerson and Lexi Embry walked for LCHS (19-14-1).
• Huntsville 5, Hatton 3: Brianna Oliver was 3-for-3 with two runs scored for Hatton (20-21) at Hoover's tournament.
• Faith-Mobile 4, Hatton 1: Hatton fell to 20-20 in its first game Saturday.
--
Boys soccer
• Muscle Shoals 4, Haleyville 0: Silas Weeks scored two goals and Mason Mueller made three saves for the Trojans (10-4-3). Hezekiah Weeks scored and assisted on both of Silas' goals. Gavin Collum also scored. Muscle Shoals visits Hazel Green on Friday for a first-round 6A playoff game.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.