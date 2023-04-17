FLORENCE — Jacey Moore threw a five-hitter, but Russellville fell 2-1 to Madison County on Saturday in the semifinals of the Northwest Alabama Bash's Silver Division at the Florence Sportsplex.
Jaiden Calvert and Emma Campbell each reached base twice for the Golden Tigers (13-20), who finished with seven hits. Calvert stole two bases.
Madison County beat Buckhorn 3-1 for the Silver Division championship. Athens downed Pell City 1-0 in the Gold Division finals.
• Russellville 7, West Morgan 3: Jaiden Calvert knocked in four runs for the Golden Tigers in the quarterfinals.
• Buckhorn 8, Waterloo 3: Sarah Allen singled twice and had an RBI for Waterloo in the Silver Division quarterfinals.
• Elkmont 9, Mars Hill 5: Emma Walker homered for Mars Hill in the Gold Division quarterfinals.
• Waterloo 16, Hackleburg 3: In the first round of elimination play, Serinity Sisk knocked in seven runs to lead the Cougars over the Panthers. Clair Cooper had three RBIs and three runs scored.
• Jackson Christian (Tenn.) 8, Belgreen 1: Bryn Scott led off the first inning with a single and scored for Belgreen.
• Russellville 7, Deshler 1: Jenna Whitfield scored twice, while Jacey Moore gave up no earned runs in a six-inning two-hitter to lead Russellville.
• Mars Hill 4, West Limestone 3: Molly Wright had two of Mars Hill's four hits.
• Dyer County (Tenn.) 3, Rogers 2 (8 innings): Kennedi Clark hit a two-run single in the fifth for Rogers.
• Athens 3, Brooks 2: Baylee Darby doubled home Callie McCord and Donna Roberson in the third inning for Brooks.
• Elkmont 6, Loretto 0: Cam Hanson's single gave Loretto its only baserunner.
• Sparkman 15, Central 0: Sparkman's Ella Boyd threw a four-inning perfect game.
• Buckhorn 6, Wilson 3: Alyssa Rideout reached twice for Wilson.
• West Morgan 5, Florence 2: Florence went down in the Silver first round.
• Lauderdale County 2, Russellville 1: Shila Marks scored twice and Darby Russell threw a five-inning four-hitter for Lauderdale County.
• Central 7, Belgreen 6: In pool play, Ali Thompson hit a two-run double and scored on a passed ball to give the Wildcats a fifth-inning walk-off victory.
• Hackleburg 10, Lexington 0: Payten Herron knocked in three runs and scored twice for the Panthers.
• Huntsville 4, Waterloo 2: Serinity Sisk reached base twice, while Hanna Crider and Georgiana Kavich scored for Waterloo.
• McNairy Central (Tenn.) 6, Brooks 5: Callie McCord and Karley Moreland reached base three times each for Brooks.
• Loretto 6, Colbert County 1: Briley Dover reached base three times, stole two bases and scored twice for the Mustangs.
• Grissom 7, Rogers 2: Alona Davis homered for Rogers.
• Rogers 6, Lamar County 4: Lauren Nash scored twice and Kennedi Clark had two RBIs to lead the Pirates.
• Mars Hill 5, James Clemens 2: Grace Stanfield scored twice and Anna Jacobs knocked in two runs for the Panthers.
• Smithville (Miss.) 6, Red Bay 0: At Vina's tournament, Kyla Blackburn had two of the three hits for Red Bay.
• Addison 3, Tharptown 2: Ashton Tharp and Lexie Little reached base twice for Tharptown. Alyssa Fischer threw a five-inning two-hitter.
• Sheffield 4, Tharptown 3: Ella Borden's three-run triple in the fourth lifted the Bulldogs. She knocked in all four runs.
• Red Bay 6, Vina 3: Jazmyn Pearson and Journee Swann knocked in two runs each, and McKenna Young scored twice for the Tigers.
• Addison 17, Sheffield 0: Ella Borden and Elsie Hufstedler had the hits for Sheffield.
• Skyline 4, Hamilton 3: Aubrey Sorrells reached base three times and scored twice for Hamilton.
• Hamilton 8, Good Hope 6: Emily Jones scored twice and Jessica Shotts knocked in two runs for the Aggies.
• North Jackson 5, Hamilton 1: Hope Smith homered in the second for the only hit for Hamilton.
