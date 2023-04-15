FLORENCE — Jacey Moore threw a five-hitter, but Russellville fell 2-1 to Madison County on Saturday in the semifinals of the Northwest Alabama Bash's Silver Division at the Florence Sportsplex.
Jaiden Calvert and Emma Campbell each reached base twice for the Golden Tigers (13-20), who finished with seven hits. Calvert stole two bases.
Madison County beat Buckhorn 3-1 for the Silver Division championship. Athens downed Pell City 1-0 in the Gold Division finals.
• Russellville 7, West Morgan 3: Jaiden Calvert knocked in four runs for the Golden Tigers (13-19) in the quarterfinals. Natalie Nichols, who had two RBIs, and Jenna Whitfield each scored twice.
• Buckhorn 8, Waterloo 3: Sarah Allen singled twice and had an RBI for Waterloo (17-9-1) in the Silver Division quarterfinals. Anna Scott also reached base twice.
• Elkmont 9, Mars Hill 5: Emma Walker homered for Mars Hill (15-8) in the Gold Division quarterfinals.
• Waterloo 16, Hackleburg 3: In the first round of elimination play, Serinity Sisk knocked in seven runs to lead the Cougars (17-8-1) over the Panthers (18-14). Clair Cooper had three RBIs and three runs scored. Sisk and Hanna Crider scored three runs each.
• Jackson Christian (Tenn.) 8, Belgreen 1: Bryn Scott led off the first inning with a single and scored for Belgreen (23-11-1).
• Russellville 7, Deshler 1: Jenna Whitfield scored twice, while Jacey Moore gave up no earned runs in a six-inning two-hitter to lead Russellville (12-19) past Deshler (16-15).
• Mars Hill 4, West Limestone 3: Molly Wright had two of Mars Hill's four hits, while Marah Bowerman also reached base twice for the Panthers (15-7).
• Dyer County (Tenn.) 3, Rogers 2 (8 innings): Kennedi Clark hit a two-run single in the fifth for Rogers (19-17).
• Athens 3, Brooks 2: Baylee Darby doubled home Callie McCord and Donna Roberson in the third inning for Brooks (23-11-1).
• Elkmont 6, Loretto 0: Cam Hanson singled in the second inning and was the only baserunner for Loretto (8-12).
• Sparkman 15, Central 0: Sparkman's Ella Boyd threw a four-inning perfect game against the Wildcats (10-15).
• Buckhorn 6, Wilson 3: Alyssa Rideout reached twice for Wilson (14-17-3) in the first round of the Silver Division elimination bracket.
• West Morgan 5, Florence 2: Florence (5-24-1) went down in the Silver first round.
• Winfield 9, Lexington 2: Lexington (1-20) lost in the Silver opening round.
• Lauderdale County 2, Russellville 1: In pool play at the Sportsplex, Shila Marks scored twice and Darby Russell threw a five-inning four-hitter for Lauderdale County (17-11-1). Addison Holcomb homered for Russellville (11-19).
• Central 7, Belgreen 6: In pool play, Ali Thompson hit a two-run double and scored on a passed ball to give the Wildcats (10-14) a fifth-inning walk-off victory. Morgan Vandiver knocked in two runs and scored once for the Bulldogs (23-10-1).
• Hackleburg 10, Lexington 0: Payten Herron knocked in three runs and scored twice to help the Panthers (18-13) down the Golden Bears (1-19). Saylor Cooper had two RBIs and scored twice.
• Huntsville 4, Waterloo 2: Serinity Sisk reached base twice, while Hanna Crider and Georgiana Kavich scored for Waterloo (16-8-1).
• McNairy Central (Tenn.) 6, Brooks 5: Callie McCord and Karley Moreland reached base three times each for Brooks (23-10-1). McCord scored twice, while Moreland had two RBIs and one run scored.
• Loretto 6, Colbert County 1: Briley Dover reached base three times, stole two bases and scored twice for the Mustangs (8-11). Carlee Urban also reached three times, and Emily Cozart threw a five-inning three-hitter. Sydney Defoor knocked in Rebecca Summers in the fourth inning for the Indians (8-20).
• Grissom 7, Rogers 2: Alona Davis homered for Rogers (18-16).
• Rogers 6, Lamar County 4: Lauren Nash scored twice and Kennedi Clark had two RBIs to lead the Pirates (19-16).
• Mars Hill 5, James Clemens 2: Grace Stanfield scored twice and Anna Jacobs knocked in two runs for the Panthers (14-7).
• Lamar County 8, Florence 0: Florence (5-23-1) lost its final pool game.
• Wilson 8, West Morgan 6: The Warriors (14-16-3) won their final pool game.
• Dyer County (Tenn.) 11, Deshler 0: Deshler (16-14) lost its final pool game.
• Smithville (Miss.) 6, Red Bay 0: At Vina's tournament, Kyla Blackburn had two of the three hits for Red Bay (10-15-1).
• Addison 3, Tharptown 2: Ashton Tharp and Lexie Little reached base twice for Tharptown (9-7). Alyssa Fischer threw a five-inning two-hitter.
• Sheffield 4, Tharptown 3: Ella Borden's three-run triple in the fourth lifted the Bulldogs (5-9-2). She knocked in all four runs. Alyssa Fischer doubled twice and scored twice for the Wildcats (9-8).
• Red Bay 6, Vina 3: Jazmyn Pearson and Journee Swann knocked in two runs each, and McKenna Young scored twice for the Tigers (11-15-1). Braxtyn Quinn had two RBIs for the Red Devils (3-20).
• Addison 17, Sheffield 0: Ella Borden and Elsie Hufstedler had the hits for Sheffield (5-10-2).
• Skyline 4, Hamilton 3: Aubrey Sorrells reached base three times and scored twice for Hamilton (26-15). Class 1A No. 1 Skyline scored twice in the sixth for a walk-off victory.
• Hamilton 8, Good Hope 6: Emily Jones scored twice and Jessica Shotts knocked in two runs for the Aggies (26-14).
• North Jackson 5, Hamilton 1: Hope Smith homered in the second for the only hit for Hamilton (25-14).
