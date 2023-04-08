TUSCUMBIA — Jackson Davis worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning to secure Wilson's 6-4 win over Hamilton on Saturday.
The game was played at Deshler due to wet weather and Deshler's turf field.
Davis finished with an eight-hitter, walking one and striking out seven after an eventful seventh inning.
The Aggies (10-15) mounted a two-out rally. After two errors, Caden Foltz singled in Joseph Aycock to cut Wilson's lead to two.
Another error loaded the bases before Davis posted a game-ending strikeout.
Wilson (10-15), down 2-0, scored five runs in the third to take the lead.
Davis was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Warriors a 3-2 lead. Jamison Smith hit a leadoff single in the inning and capped the scoring with a bases-loaded walk.
Houston Tibbs knocked in two runs for Hamilton, while Payton Purser and Caden Foltz each reached base three times with an RBI and run scored.
• Deshler 6, Central 3: The Tigers (19-8) scored six runs in the fifth inning with five singles and three walks. Price Thornton's bases-loaded walk gave Deshler the lead.
Landon Buckner reached base three times and had two RBIs for the Tigers. Thornton threw 6 2/3 innings of relief, allowing two earned runs with two walks and eight strikeouts.
Carson May reached base twice, had an RBI and scored for the Wildcats (15-9).
• Mars Hill 9-12, Lauderdale County 4-0: Cade Moore totaled six RBIs, hitting two two-run home runs in the opener, to lead the Panthers (20-7) over the Tigers (11-12).
Mars Hill's Sam Williams scored three times and Lauderdale County's Brayden Brown reached base three times in Game 1.
In the finale, Brooks Campbell threw four innings of a five-inning two-hitter for the Panthers. Hugh Hargett reached base three times and scored three runs. Jaxon Poag knocked in three runs.
Mars Hill reached 20 wins for the 17th time in 19 years.
• James Clemens 11-6, Florence 1-5: Florence (12-16) scored three seventh-inning runs and had the potential tying run in scoring position in the finale.
Cruz Files scored twice and Henry Thomas Blanke walked three times for the Falcons in Game 2. Easton Nelms reached base twice and scored in the opener.
Francisco Ramirez scored four times and reached base five times in the two games for the Jets (24-7), who completed a three-game series sweep.
