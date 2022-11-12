Aubrey Sorrells totaled 26 points and 16 rebounds to help the Hamilton defeat Addison 65-36 in coach Shelby Beam-Pace's debut Saturday morning. Jordan Parker scored 13 points. Beam-Pace spent the last two years as an assistant at Tennessee's Cumberland University.
Saturday's prep roundup: Hamilton coach wins first two games
Staff Reports
- Updated
