LAWRENCEBURG — Senior Luke Mattox finished with a career-high 26 points, helping Lawrence County win its region quarterfinal Saturday night.
The Wildcats were 25-of-29 on free throws, including 18-of-19 in the fourth quarter, and beat Livingston Academy 85-74.
Lawrence County (25-6) will play White County at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the region semifinals at Tennessee Tech. The winner will qualify for a substate berth.
Logan Boswell finished with 13 points, while Blake Long had 12. T.J. Gobble and Alex Bedford added 11 each.
Lawrence County shot 54% from the field, including 10-of-16 on 3-pointers.
The win was the 600th of coach Joseph Wilson's career. Between both boys and girls, Wilson has a 600-281 record.
Isaac Story totaled 25 points for Livingston Academy (24-7). Wyatt Hargis scored 13 and Cole Harris 11.
• Wayne County 58, Eagleville 55: Freshman Logan Davis sank two free throws with 16 seconds left, and the Wildcats survived a final 3-point try by the Eagles.
Wayne County (16-12) advanced to the 1A, Region 5 semifinals. The Wildcats will play Moore County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cornersville.
Cayman Camfield finished with 20 points and Cooper Shamer had 15 for Wayne County.
C.J. Gowers and Jordan Reed scored 16 each for Eagleville (20-10). Greg Baker added 10.
• White House Heritage 55, Loretto 51: The Patriots (17-13) beat the Mustangs (19-11) in a 2A, Region 5 quarterfinal. White House Heritage will play at Fairview in Tuesday's semifinals. Loretto finished a 10th straight winning season.
--
Baseball
• Deshler 4, West Point 3, 11 innings: Reese Wilson threw 3⅔ no-hit innings for the Tigers (4-3). Will Richards, with three innings of one-run relief, was the winner. Price Thornton and Camden Fuller each reached base three times and scored once.
• Westbrook Christian 7, Deshler 2: Karson Pounders threw three no-hit innings for Deshler (3-3). Jacob Allen and Reese Wilson each reached base twice and scored. Westbrook's Caleb McCarter allowed one hit over five shutout innings.
• Hamilton 13, Sulligent 2: Payton Purser knocked in five runs to lead the Aggies (1-3). Houston Tibbs and Joseph Aycock each had two RBIs and three runs scored. Mason Holloway threw a five-inning four-hitter and scored three times.
--
Softball
• Lexington 2, Belgreen 0: Abby Gambel threw a four-inning two hitter for the Golden Bears (1-1) in Falkville's tournament. Lily Blackburn gave up no earned runs in a four-inning four-hitter for the Bulldogs (3-1).
--
Boys soccer
• Florence goes 1-2: Florence picked up one win in its three games Saturday at its own tournament. The Falcons beat Albertville 3-0 before falling to Southside-Gadsden 2-0 and Fort Payne 3-2 in a shootout.
Mario Tepec scored two goals for Florence (5-4), while Kaden Stewart had a goal and an assist. Andrew Sneed and Grant Billingsley also scored. Brady Allen had an assist.
