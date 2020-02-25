Monday’s games
Class 1A girls semifinals
Spring Garden 56, Elba 35
St. Luke’s 60, Mars Hill 58
Class 1A boys semifinals
Lanett 69, Jacksonville Christian Academy 61
Pickens County 63, Francis Marion 57
Class 2A girls semifinals
Collinsville 52, G.W. Long 39
Cold Springs 61, Central-Hayneville 46
Class 2A boys semifinals
Barbour County 64, LaFayette 62
Calhoun 46, Red Bay 30
Standout players
• Elizabeth Hill, Cold Springs: The senior forward poured in 37 points and helped the reigning 2A state champion Eagles survive a comeback attempt by Central-Hayneville, 61-42.
• J.D. Davison, Calhoun: Coming off a 40-plus point outing in the regional final, the high-flying Davison had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in Calhoun’s win over Red Bay.
• Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke’s: Though it was Elizabeth Roebuck hitting the game-winning shot for St. Luke’s, Bowie had 17 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Wildcats past Mars Hill.
Quotable
“It’ll be difficult for a few days, but I know they’ll enjoy remembering this.” – Mars Hill girls basketball coach Jay Mitchell
“The season as a whole, it was just kind of like a movie. We had ups and downs, the highs of beating Vincent and all that. Wasn’t ready for it to be over.” – Red Bay junior Lane Shewbart
“I know he would have been very proud of our young men (at Calhoun), and our young women that played with Central-Hayneville earlier tonight.” – Calhoun boys basketball coach Ervin Starr, on honoring the memory of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams. Williams was killed in November.
Today’s schedule
Class 3A girls semifinals
Pisgah vs. Pike Road, 9 a.m.
Lauderdale County vs. T.R. Miller, noon
Class 3A boys semifinals
Hanceville vs. Pike County, 10:30 a.m.
Lauderdale County vs. Hale County, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A girls semifinals
Anniston vs. Childersburg, 3 p.m.
Deshler vs. Sumter Central, 6 p.m.
Class 4A boys semifinals
Talladega vs. Montgomery Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Brooks vs. Williamson, 7:30 p.m.
— Craig Thomas
