Tuesday’s results
Class 3A girls semifinals
Pisgah 72, Pike Road 58
T.R. Miller 50, Lauderdale County 44
Class 3A boys semifinals
Pike County 52, Hanceville 42
Lauderdale County 63, Hale County 41
Class 4A girls semifinals
Anniston 50, Childersburg 42
Deshler 64, Sumter Central 52
Class 4A boys semifinals
Talladega 64, Montgomery Catholic 57
Brooks vs. Williamson
Notable
• Aleria Smith, T.R. Miller: Smith was an efficient 6 for 8 from the floor (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 20 points and eight rebounds, and she defended well enough to keep Lauderdale County from dominating near the rim. T.R. Miller beat LCHS 50-44.
• Juvonne Shanes, Lauderdale County: The senior Shanes finished with a team-high 16 points while helping Lauderdale County cruise to a 63-41 win over Hale County. Shanes picked up seven rebounds and led the team with the only block of the game and a team-leading two steals.
• Katie Brooke Clemmons, Deshler: The sophomore came off the bench to hit a pair of early 3s and then added eight more points in a third-quarter flurry to help the Tigers beat Sumter Central 64-52.
Quotable
“We weren’t supposed to be here when the season started, and we’re here. And I’m proud of these girls for continuing our tradition and accomplishing more than they were supposed to this year. So, it was a great year.” – Lauderdale County girls coach Brant Llewellyn
“It feels good. I grew up wanting to play in the state championship. I always use to be in the backyard thinking about that.” – Lauderdale County sophomore Eric Fuqua
“I feel like we’re climbing right now. I’ve been here before when I felt like we may have peaked. But I feel like this team is getting stronger.” – Deshler girls coach Jana Killen
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A girls semifinals
Hazel Green vs. Opelika, 9 a.m.
McAdory vs. Northridge, noon
Class 6A boys semifinals
Huffman vs. Eufaula, 10:30 a.m.
Bessemer City vs. B.C. Rain, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A girls semifinals
Center Point vs. Charles Henderson, 3 p.m.
Madison Academy vs. Shelby County, 6 p.m.
Class 5A boys semifinals
Center Point vs. Ramsay, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield vs. LeFlore, 7:30 p.m.
Local teams in finals
Class 3A boys
Lauderdale County vs. Pike County, 2:15 p.m. Friday
Class 4A girls
Deshler vs. Anniston, 4 p.m. Friday
Class 4A boys
Brooks/Williamson vs. Talladega, 5:45 p.m. Friday
— Craig Thomas, Errol Chandler
