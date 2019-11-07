F191107 Fans players of the week

Collinwood’s Dayton Scott and Lauderdale County’s Addison Embry were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Dayton Scott, Collinwood

The junior threw three touchdown passes a win over rival Wayne County that secured Collinwood’s spot in the Tennessee playoffs. "Dayton had a big game in a big game,” coach Scotty Hannah said. “He played extremely well. He made good decisions and had a really good night finding open receivers.”

Girls

Addison Embry, Lauderdale County

An eighth-grader, Embry won the Class 3A, Section 4 race last week with a 5K time of 20 minutes, 45.82 seconds. She was fifth earlier this season in the Northwest Alabama Championships and third in the 1A-4A division of the Dew it on the Trails race. She also has competed in track and field.

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Brooks’ Cam Beckwith and Hatton’s Jaxson Mitchell. Girls: Florence’s Mary Claire Ridgeway and Muscle Shoals’ Mary Anna Trimble.

