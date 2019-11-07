Boys
Dayton Scott, Collinwood
The junior threw three touchdown passes a win over rival Wayne County that secured Collinwood’s spot in the Tennessee playoffs. "Dayton had a big game in a big game,” coach Scotty Hannah said. “He played extremely well. He made good decisions and had a really good night finding open receivers.”
Girls
Addison Embry, Lauderdale County
An eighth-grader, Embry won the Class 3A, Section 4 race last week with a 5K time of 20 minutes, 45.82 seconds. She was fifth earlier this season in the Northwest Alabama Championships and third in the 1A-4A division of the Dew it on the Trails race. She also has competed in track and field.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Brooks’ Cam Beckwith and Hatton’s Jaxson Mitchell. Girls: Florence’s Mary Claire Ridgeway and Muscle Shoals’ Mary Anna Trimble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.