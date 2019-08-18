Jackson Bratton does not have to be on the Muscle Shoals High campus to know what he represents.
Bratton sat in the TimesDaily lobby for an interview on a recent Friday afternoon when a customer noticed him wearing his jersey and pads. The customer, it turns out, is related to one of Bratton’s Muscle Shoals teammates.
"I hope you guys have a big year," the man said. Bratton let him know that was the plan.
Bratton and Florence senior Damarcus “Dee” Beckwith are featured on the cover of this year’s TimesDaily high school football preview section.
Bratton is a 6-3, 230-pound linebacker committed to Alabama, and Beckwith is a 6-5, 215-pound athlete whose college position is unclear but whose appeal to numerous Power 5 programs is certain.
Neither carries the burden of needing to win games on his own. But each knows he has an opportunity to lift his team to new heights.
Beckwith, who also plays basketball for Florence, said he’s learned about leadership the last couple years.
“It’s not just the players on my team or on the other team that see me as a leader," he said. "It’s also parents, and the younger kids that are upcoming Falcons or just kids in general coming to play sports and watching me. They see my leadership and then they look up to me. So do the parents.”
Beckwith said he realized he was drawing attention as an athlete at the start of high school, when kids would talk to him and ask him about sports.
“I enjoyed it because I figured I could help them out in a way and I could help myself with people, talking to them,” he said.
Bratton said his senior class has been successful going back to the players’ middle school days, and he knows he’s not leading the Trojans by himself. But he also remembers coach Scott Basden telling him in middle school to be ready to be a leader, and that there was a reason the coach said that.
“Not trying to sound cocky, but I do. I know there’s some people that look up to me. I know I have to be a leader on the team,” Bratton said. “Because I know when they look up to me when things are going bad or things are not going good, I know … they need to keep a positive attitude the whole time.”
Both of these players know what it’s like to make a big decision.
Bratton, who will finish at Muscle Shoals this semester and enroll at Alabama next semester, committed to the Tide nearly 18 months ago. But unsurprisingly that has not stopped coaching staffs at other schools from trying to sway him with texts or phone calls “all the time.”
“It’s been more than tough. Very stressful,” Bratton said. “I’ve tried not to let it be stressful, but you can’t help it because you’ve got all these programs trying to change your mind. It gives you a lot to think about, but I just try not to let it faze me because I know Alabama’s where I want to be at."
Beckwith has offers from over a dozen high-profile schools, including Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.
“Everything’s all falling into place. I’m kind of used to it now,” Beckwith said of his conversations with coaches. At first it was overwhelming … it happened so fast. But now I guess I’m just used to it.”
Beckwith additionally has to weigh what position he might play and even if he might play basketball — an opportunity he said Ole Miss, South Carolina and UAB have floated in addition to football. He talks to his mom, Carolyn, and also family members who have been through the process. One of them is his cousin Lamonte Turner, who recently played basketball at Tennessee.
“I get them to help me out, and it’s a lot easier for me,” Beckwith said.
Beckwith hopes to lead Florence to its first region championship since 2014. This will be Florence’s second year in Class 7A.
“I think we can go a long way if we all stay together, play with heart,” Beckwith said.
Bratton’s Muscle Shoals team is a playoff regular but seeks its first region title since 2015 and first trip to the state finals since 2013.
“I really don’t want to let the town down because everybody in Muscle Shoals knows we’re going to be good this year, and this is our year,” he said. “That would make me feel sick to my stomach if we let the town down because everybody’s excited for this year.”
Most of their teammates at Florence and Muscle Shoals — along with most of the athletes mentioned in this section — will not hear recruiting pitches.
Many of the athletes mentioned here don’t have a star rating, and for many of them their college choices won’t involve sports.
But they sense that same responsibility to be role models for younger peers Beckwith senses. They feel that same loyalty to their school and town Bratton feels.
“I feel pressure,” Bratton said. “But I like pressure.”
