SHEFFIELD — The Sheffield High track and field program has more than tripled its number of participants under first-year coach Vincent Jackson.
There were 10 on last year's team. This year, there are 36.
Jackson, who coached at Florence the past eight years, knew he had his work cut out for him.
"I'm not one to run from a challenge, but I built a program in Florence (with an average of 100 team members in recent years) and I knew I could do it here," Jackson said. "It's a different demographic situation, but there's no doubt in my mind that a strong program can be built, and excel here in Sheffield."
But the numbers were just one small part of the challenge. There was student buy-in needed, trust of a new coach and staff, and a willingness to strive for greatness despite the lack of resources.
The school doesn't have a regulation facility to host track events, so it's strictly a traveling team. That also means it doesn't get the revenue that come from hosting meets.
The track itself is in a bit of disrepair, but with safety as his priority, Jackson has worked around the issues by blocking off certain lanes and utilizing grass surfaces.
"We're not making excuses because we have what we need," Jackson said. "I don't have 100 kids out here, but I have 36 great ones. I know them all and their capabilities and they have heart and a will to learn and win.
"That's our goal — winning championships."
Jackson said he knows his team has to work twice as hard as other programs. And seven of last year's 10 are back.
"I think that speaks volumes that these kids bought in to what we're trying to do here," Jackson said. "Those seven have some unfinished business."
Junior Janiyah Hudson is among those returning. She placed second at the Class 2A state meet last year in shot put and, in Tuesday's season-opening meet at Florence, was one of three first-place finishers for the Bulldogs.
"I'm in it to win it this year," she said. "Coach Jackson and the other coaches have everything really structured this year and I've worked harder than ever. They believe I can win it, and I believe, too."
Hudson and her teammates know that other expectations come with being a part of Jackson's team. They're required to attend a two-hour study hall on Wednesdays and poor grades aren't an option.
"He gets on us if our grades are slipping and none of us want that for sure," she said.
Jackson said character building is part of the plan for student-athletes, too. So far, the team has has not only put in the work on the track and field, it's also raised funds.
"It's time for Sheffield to get back to having success in track. Their last (team) state championship (was 2003)," Jackson said. "These kids are grateful for this team. They come out here daily and don't complain, and they're all in for building our foundation on character. They're getting out here and fundraising for the good of the team."
One of the Bulldogs' seniors, Michael Bailey, is a three-event competitor in track as well as a multisport athlete.
"I totally understand the need for money for this program because a couple years ago we didn't even have a team because there were no funds or interest," Bailey said. "This year, there's structure, a plan."
Part of that plan was to approach the city's mayor about the program. Bailey led that charge.
"I just went and met with Mayor (Steve) Stanley and he was great and listened and told me to come back and approach the council, so we did,"' Bailey said.
The council appropriated $2,500 to the team to help cover travel expenses.
Stanley said the enthusiasm over the program has spread through the school and community.
"It's exciting to see so many more kids involved, and we want our student-athletes to have funds so all can participate," Stanley said. "Good things are happening for our track and field program."
