Sheffield scored four straight second-half touchdowns on the way to beating host Wilson for the second consecutive year.
A.J. Cherry and Jaylen Jones each had 80-yard kickoff returns for Sheffield, and Jones also had an 85-yard fumble return for a score.
Sheffield quarterback Khori Bowling was 9 for 14 for 203 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Cherry, Christopher Smith and Devin Doss each caught a touchdown pass for the Bulldogs.
Wilson’s Tanner Melton ran 18 times for 119 yards and one touchdown but left the game with an injury on the last play of the first half and did not return. Austin Holt added 20 rushes for 90 yards and a score.
Wilson took the lead on Holt’s 3-yard touchdown run with 5:04 left in the first quarter, but Cherry broke six tackles on the ensuing kickoff return. The extra point was missed.
Wilson went ahead 13-6 late in the second quarter on Melton’s one-yard touchdown run. The extra point was no good.
Sheffield’s Bowling then threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Smith, and a 2-point conversion gave the Bulldogs a 14-13 lead one second before halftime.
Jones ran the second-half kickoff 80 yards, and after an extra point was blocked Sheffield led 20-13.
Bowling then threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Doss. A 2-point conversion try failed and Sheffield led 26-13 with 7:40 left in the third.
Bowling followed with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cherry in the opening moments of the fourth, and Sheffield led 32-13.
Jones’ 85-yard fumble return, followed by an extra point, gave Sheffield its fourth straight score and a 39-13 lead with 9:19 left.
Wilson’s Devan Willis had a one-yard touchdown run with 3:04 left, and the extra point was blocked.
Sheffield hosts Mars Hill next week and Wilson travels to Colbert Heights.
