The field of contenders for Class 2A, Region 8 looks crowded, with last year’s 1A state runner-up Mars Hill joining a group that already features teams like Red Bay and Colbert County.
Last year’s Sheffield team finished fourth, which was good enough for the playoffs but meant a road trip to juggernaut Fyffe and a 48-0 loss.
“How we practiced showed up on the field,” junior lineman Tre Williams said. “When we slacked, we slacked in the game.”
Senior quarterback Jaylen Jones said: “We wanted to go past the first round and have a good playoff run, but we thought it was going to be handed to us and didn’t come work hard for it every day.”
Added junior receiver Devin Doss: “Say we play Colbert County or R.A. Hubbard, we’re going to turn up. But anybody else, we looked at them like we didn’t care.”
There is reason to believe, though, as long as Sheffield improves its consistency that the Bulldogs can fare better in the standings and have a better shot to — for the first time since 2016 — win a playoff game.
Fyffe is no longer in 2A, but the Bulldogs would like a more favorable playoff draw. In the weeks after Sheffield returned to workouts, coach David Hufstedler liked what he saw.
“If our summer workouts are any indication of the success we’re going to have and the season, we’re going to be very successful,” Hufstedler said.
Offense
Jones will probably take over as the full-time quarterback, though he filled in as a backup for a few weeks two years ago. Ben Hood and Calvin Madden might get chances to play, too, because Hufstedler wants Jones to run some and play defense.
Derrick Hood will be the primary back. Devin Doss is a basketball standout who joined the football team last year and caught 25 passes for 722 yards, and he might get targeted more after All-State receiver AJ Cherry transferred to Muscle Shoals.
“We’ve got Jaylen and Devin that are probably two of the best skill guys in the area and maybe in north Alabama,” Hufstedler said. “We’ve got to find some other guys to step in and help these guys in skill spots. Probably one of the first times we’ve been less experienced at skill and more experienced in offensive line.”
Williams will anchor that offensive line, which also features returning starters Jakobe Hampton, Joseph Walters and Chris Garner.
Defense
Sheffield held teams to 25 points per game last year — same as it averaged on offense — but that mark was inflated by blowout losses to Mars Hill and Fyffe.
Hufstedler is excited about what Williams and Garner can do at defensive end. He said Williams is actually better on defense than offense. Garner is 6-3 and athletic.
“To be honest with you when we started discussing our scheme, we developed our scheme around those guys, making sure we’re doing things to their strength, letting them be more aggressive than kind of sitting back,” Hufstedler said. “Really turning them loose.”
Alan Ayala, Houston Berryhill, DeDe Michaels and Stephen Summerhill can help at linebacker. Doss is a linebacker who can shift to defensive back, and Jones is a hybrid LB/DB.
Sheffield expects big things from free safety Jeremiah Reed. Jackson Lockridge and Calvin Madden will get reps at that position.
At corner, there’s less experience. Tay Carroll is a basketball player new to football.
“Coach (Pervis) Key does an awesome job with our secondary and finding guys that can go make some plays,” Hufstedler said.
The rest
• Give Jones credit for accepting the responsibility that comes with his position.
“I’ve just got to step up and make mature decisions behind the center, because the quarterback can win or lose a game,” Jones said.
“You’re putting some pressure on yourself, ain’t you?” Hufstedler said with a laugh.
• Several freshmen will get a chance to play significant minutes.
“They’re working hard in workouts, all the young cats,” Jones said. “Just got to be consistent like coach said.”
• Hufstedler agreed with his players that they’re underestimated.
“Somebody was talking the other day about how rough our region is,” Hufstedler said. “You know what? Good. Let’s get there. Because a month ago we’re thinking we’re not going to get to play. So if we get to line up and play these region games, that’s great. That’s going to be awesome for these guys. And I’ll take my guys over anybody, I really will.”
