Boys
Carter Shelton
Rogers
The freshman made a 22-yard field goal as time expired to give Rogers a 23-20 win over Central, securing a No. 3 seed in the playoffs. "It was pretty good to see him go in there in a tight ball game, tied up, chance to get in the playoffs on the line, and ... knocks it through like he'd done it a million times,” coach Jerry Fulks said.
Girls
Jordon Tidwell
Brooks
The senior had 31 kills, 22 assists, 22 digs and five blocks as Brooks swept Hokes Bluff and Danville to secure a Class 4A state tournament berth. Tidwell says fans have encouraged the team. “We really have just had a lot of student support and faculty support. It really does build confidence when you see so many wanting to see you play.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Central’s Bryndall Mitchell, and Lexington’s Lila Beth Turner. Boys: Colbert Heights’ Tristan Cheatham and Deshler’s Colton Patton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.