This week's Shoals-area high school basketball power rankings with perhaps a few words of inspiration:
BOYS
1. Muscle Shoals (21-5)
The week ahead: vs. Pinson Valley on Friday.
The week behind: beat Columbia 72-55 and Lee-Huntsville 68-41.
Comment: Pinson Valley, which has ended three of the last five Muscle Shoals football seasons, tries it out in a new sport.
2. Covenant Christian (27-3)
The week ahead: vs. Meek on Thursday.
The week behind: beat Shoals Chr. 72-51 and Vina 93-42.
Comment: The Eagles faced Meek in last year’s regional semifinals and squeaked out a 62-34 victory.
3. Deshler (26-5)
The week ahead: vs. West Morgan on Saturday.
The week behind: beat Brooks 69-38 and West Limestone 61-51.
Comment: It is likely Deshler hoops will score more on West Morgan than Deshler football did last fall (21). It is also likely West Morgan will, too (6).
4. Mars Hill (22-9)
The week ahead: vs. Whitesburg Chr. on Friday.
The week behind: beat Hatton 58-50 and Sulligent 58-45.
Comment: Hugh Hargett, after an impromptu meeting with an elbow against Hatton, has shown he’ll bleed for his team.
5. Lawrence Co. (Tenn.) (was 22-5)
The week ahead: hosts Marshall Co. on Friday. Hosts district championship and consolation Tuesday.
The week behind: lost at Spring Hill 57-55.
Comment: The Wildcats’ last three losses were in overtime, in overtime and by two, respectively.
6. Haleyville (18-14)
The week ahead: vs. Westminster-Huntsville on Saturday.
The week behind: beat Cordova 61-37 and Priceville 64-41.
Comment: The Lions haven’t lost to a 4A team this season. They also haven’t faced Westminster.
GIRLS
1. Wayne Co. (29-0)
The week ahead: at Richland on Friday for the district championship.
The week behind: beat Collinwood 70-38 and Culleoka 75-38.
Comment: The Wildcats are seeking a third straight district championship.
2. Deshler (29-4)
The week ahead: vs. Good Hope on Saturday.
The week behind: beat Rogers 48-41 and West Limestone 75-47.
Comment: The Tigers are facing Good Hope for the third straight Northwest Regional. The 2021 semis: Good Hope 78-76. The 2022 finals: Deshler 46-38.
3. Loretto (18-7)
The week ahead: vs. Lewis Co. on Thursday. District championship or consolation Monday at Mount Pleasant.
The week behind: beat Richland 66-32.
Comment: The Mustangs stand two wins from reaching the 20-win mark for a seventh straight year.
4. Lauderdale Co. (22-9)
The week ahead: vs. Carbon Hill on Saturday.
The week behind: beat Clements 50-34 and Danville 57-34.
Comment: The Tigers made the regional finals 10 straight years from 2012-21.
5. Mars Hill (22-5)
The week ahead: vs. Holly Pond on Friday.
The week behind: beat Lexington 77-65 and Lamar Co. 67-43.
Comment: For an end-of-season moms-vs.-daughters scrimmage, the early line has the moms by 12.
6. Covenant Christian (17-6)
The week ahead: vs. Addison on Thursday.
The week behind: beat Shoals Chr. 41-33 and Hackleburg 57-38.
Comment: Covenant and Addison last met last fall. In volleyball. The state championship match’s cumulative score: Addison 75, Covenant 47.
