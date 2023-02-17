HANCEVILLE — In the coming weeks, the Shoals Christian girls basketball team could take a major step in its development.
After reaching this season’s Class 1A Northwest Regional before losing 63-42 to Marion County, the Flame will make out next year’s schedule.
Making it to Hanceville for the first time in a decade will resonate as a positive mark, but Shoals Christian could soon do things that would help lead to next year’s success.
Ratcheting up the schedule may be what leads to even more postseason glory.
“I’ll do my best,” coach Emma Balentine said, adding she and boys coach Skyler McFall would compile the 2023-24 slate in the coming weeks.
“We have everybody back, and we need to work hard and look at this whole season, learn from it and build on it.”
Shoals Christian (17-8) entered Friday’s regional semifinal with a better record than Marion County, but the Red Raiders had a much-better resume.
The Flame had played just one team that was ranked at any point this season — 2A Sulligent, a 62-41 loss at a post-Christmas tournament.
“We played those bigger teams,” Balentine said. “Those got us prepared to be here.”
Marion County, the defending Class 1A state champion, had 11 such games, including two against 4A No. 2 Deshler, one vs. 4A No. 1 Good Hope and one against 6A No. 2 Mortimer Jordan.
The Red Raiders (19-14) went just 3-8 in those 11 games.
“I think we need to just get in the gym and go to work,” Shoals Christian sophomore Sarah Davis said. “We had never been here before, but that’s not an excuse.
“Playing in more tournaments would be nice. We need to do whatever we need to get back down here and do more.”
Davis again showed she’s a budding star with 28 points and 21 rebounds Friday. She was 8-of-22 from the field and 12-of-19 on free throws.
This year, she led Shoals Christian in scoring every game.
“She’s young, she’s a 10th-grader, and she works harder than anybody,” Balentine said. “She’s in the gym probably more than I ever was, and she does it all.”
The Red Raiders had four players score in double figures. Jasmine Wilson had 15 points, Lile Robinson 11 and Bekah Junkin and Porshia Lipsey 10 each.
They helped hand Balentine — nee Wallen — her first Northwest Regional loss. She was 10-0 as a player at Lauderdale County.
“Playing and coaching is completely different,” Balentine said. “You just hope you’re prepared your girls because you can’t do it for them.
“Marion County has the experience. I hope we get that experience.”
