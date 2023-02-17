HANCEVILLE — The calls started immediately when the Shoals Christian boys basketball team reached the locker room.
Former players calling with congratulations. Text messages pouring in. Screams and joy all around with the Flame basking in a last-second shot and a glorious victory.
“All the time. Every day,” junior Danny King said, describing how often he envisions himself making such a shot.
Clark Hughes had the honors Friday in the Class 1A Northwest Regional semifinals.
His 3-pointer with 2.0 seconds left lifted Shoals Christian to a 43-41 win over Marion County.
“You think about a shot like that a lot every day, even in class,” Hughes said.
Even in class?
“Yes,” Hughes said. “In class, you think of that moment.”
The Flame (22-9), which will play for Covenant Christian or Meek for a regional championship at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, celebrated with gusto.
Hughes took a full-body shot from J.D. Bachofer as he backed down the floor. Sam Storie gave chase, too. So did D.J. Shanes.
Who could blame their exuberance?
“You think about a shot like that pretty much every day,” Shoals Christian coach Skyler McFall said. “Every time you get in the backyard, we’ve all had moments like that.”
Friday wasn’t the first time Hughes lived a game-winning moment.
In a Thanksgiving tournament championship game at Phil Campbell, Hughes took a last-second shot in a time game … and missed. But he was fouled.
Two made free throws later, Shoals Christian had a 51-49 win.
Friday’s was just a tad more dramatic and in a bigger situation and a bigger environment.
“I knew it was good,” King said. “It was Clark. Every player thinks of a shot like that, but I’d rather it be Clark.
“He’s just Clark. He’s a great basketball player.”
And the shot came with 2.0 seconds left. The game was not over.
“The first thing I thought was, ‘How much time is on the clock?’” McFall said. “Then, it was, ‘Holy crap, did that actually go in?’”
The Red Raiders (19-7) tried a long pass in hopes of a miracle finish. Shoals Christian’s Bachofer intercepted it and the party began all over again.
“Not even people from our school thought we could win,” King said. “Everybody thought Shoals Christian would lose, but not us.
“You could just tell the way everybody was carrying themselves at school,” he added. “But we have a good team and we know how to win.”
Hughes led Shoals Christian with 10 points. Joe Aldridge and Tye Madison had 12 each for Marion County.
“It was hard for people to imagine a young team like us, to realize we were good enough to do it,” McFall said.
“We believed it, and the kids believed in it.”
