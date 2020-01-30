Boys
Brycen Parrish
Wilson
Parrish scored 44 points in a county tournament loss to Lauderdale County. "Brycen has been clutch for us on numerous occasions," coach Jeremy Pounders said. "He is a very good scorer who knows how to get to his spots. As point guard, he runs our offense and distributes the ball, as well as being our leading scorer."
Girls
Chloe Siegel
Deshler
A freshman, Siegel scored 14 points in a county tournament quarterfinal win over Sheffield and added 20 in a semifinal win over Muscle Shoals. "Chloe spends countless hours working on her game," coach Jana Killen said. "She has a passion to be the best player she can be. She is a great student and a good friend to her teammates."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees: Boys: Brooks’ Knute Wood and Tharptown’s Winston Nolen. Girls: Rogers’ Erin Brown and Lauderdale County’s Sydney Maner.
