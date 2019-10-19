Red Bay quarterback Jalen Vinson finished 11 for 18 for 167 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Red Bay (8-0, 5-0) to a 51-21 victory over Tanner in Class 2A, Region 7 play Friday night.
The Tigers fell behind 13-0 before Vinson found the end zone from 3 yards out to get his team on the board early in the second quarter. From there, Red Bay reeled off 42 unanswered points. Tanner didn’t score again until there was 3:41 remaining the fourth quarter.
Vinson also scored on a 62-yard interception return right before halftime. Hunter King finished with 20 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns, while Colen Humphres had eight carries for 22 yards and two touchdowns.
The Red Bay defense held Tanner to minus-19 yards rushing and 48 total yards of offense.
--
Hackleburg 38, Cherokee 8
HACKLEBURG – Ethan Heggy ran for two scores and caught a touchdown pass as Hackleburg topped Cherokee and put itself within a win of clinching third place in Class 1A, Region 8.
Heggy also ran for a 2-point conversion and caught a conversion pass.
The Panthers (3-5, 3-2) can wrap up third place with a win over Vina on Friday.
Hackleburg led 38-0 over winless Cherokee at the half. The Indians scored in the final two minutes on a 34-yard run by Taylor Smith and a 2-point conversion run by Willie Cox.
Heggy, who finished with 83 rushing yards, scored on runs of 19 and 21 yards. His touchdown catch was a 35 yards from Caden Jones. Josh Cooper had a 5-yard TD run and Joe Carter ran 9 yards for another score, and Jones threw three 2-point conversion passes.
--
Vina 44, Shoals Christian 12
FLORENCE - Jackson Landers had two touchdown runs and two touchdown passes as the Red Devils beat Shoals Christian and secured their first playoff berth since 2005 and third since 1998.
Landers' TD passes were for 52 yards to Malachi Fletcher and 45 yards to Haze Weatherford.
Malik Fletcher and Elijah Whitfield also had touchdown runs for the Red Devils, who trailed 6-0 before running off 36 straight points before halftime.
"They played together as a team. We were physical, and at times we looked good," first-year coach Ben Guin said. "I'm tickled. I'm proud for them. They did an excellent job coming together."
Whitfield had 12 tackles for Vina, which was winless last year and won only once in 2017. Guin said all the credit goes to the players for committing to the team.
"If we can get them to buy in and keep working hard, who knows what we'll do around here? They've got the potential," he said.
Vina will host Hackleburg next with a No. 3 seed in the playoffs at stake, with the loser taking a No. 4 seed.
--
Hatton 16, Lexington 12
Isaiah Taylor made a clutch fourth-quarter safety to help lift the Hornets past Lexington on the road.
Jaxson Mitchell scored both touchdowns for Hatton. He also came up with an interception.
Hatton rushed for 304 yards, but was penalized 11 times for 115 yards and fumbled three times. Lexington rushed for 182 yards.
