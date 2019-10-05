FLORENCE — Hunter Lanford scored three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) and Xavier Hanner had a touchdown plunge as Phillips beat Shoals Christian 27-14 for its first win of the season.
“Definitely great for our confidence,” said Phillips coach Adam Lawler, who earned his first win as a head coach. “Our schedule was real heavy early in the year playing Waterloo and Mars Hill, and it’s hard to keep kids bought in. But I told them if we stayed focused and stayed disciplined, the second half of the season we could start getting some wins.”
The Bears (1-6, 1-3) led 21-8 at halftime. Lanford recovered a first-quarter fumble and ran in a 14-yard touchdown one play later, and Ken Edwards’ two-point conversion made it 8-0. Another Shoals Christian fumble led to a 59-yard Phillips drive capped by Hanner’s 1-yard touchdown.
Shoals Christian (0-7, 0-3) responded with a 54-yard touchdown drive capped by Zaiyln Fuqua’s four-yard touchdown run, but Phillips responded with a 75-yard scoring drive just before halftime. Edwards completed several passes on the drive, finishing with a 15-yard loft down the left sideline to Lanford.
In the second half, Lanford added a TD run and Shoals Christian’s Benjamin Russell blocked a punt, scooped up the ball and scored a touchdown.
Phillips preserved a shot at an eighth consecutive playoff berth.
“It’s great. We have practiced this whole week. Mindset has been right. We’ve had good discipline,” Edwards said. “Everything has been going well for us, and I think this is just the beginning. I count this as a 1-0 season right now and leave all the other games in the past.”
Phillips hosts Hackleburg next week and Shoals Christian travels to Cherokee.
--
Lauderdale County 48, Clements 7
Slade Brown threw five touchdown passes – three of them to Blade Wisdom – and Lauderdale County cruised to its sixth win in a row.
Luke McIntyre and Daniel Romine each had a touchdown catch for the Tigers (6-1, 4-0). Kameron Jones rushed for a touchdown and Eric Fuqua returned a fumble caused by Will Adams for a score.
Lauderdale County led 34-7 at halftime, and coach Jeff Mason said his team is excited and has been practicing well.
“The defense was focused, and they’re playing fast and improving every week,” Mason said. “A lot of guys are growing up. A lot of guys are learning how to play football.”
The Tigers host Phil Campbell next week.
--
Addison 44, Colbert County 12
Slade Berryman threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes, but Addison scored four unanswered touchdowns after halftime to pull away from Colbert County in a Class 2A, Region 7 game.
It was the Indians’ most lopsided regular season loss in nearly two seasons.
For Addison, Weston Smith ran for three touchdowns. Caleb Crider returned a fumble three yards for a touchdown and also ran for a touchdown.
Colbert County (5-2, 3-1) hosts Red Bay (5-2, 2-1) next week.
--
Decatur Heritage 26, Colbert Heights 20
Decatur Heritage grabbed a 26-13 third-quarter lead before holding off Colbert Heights to record the non-region road victory. A touchdown by Blaine Holt pulled the Wildcats to within six points, but neither team scored in the fourth quarter as the Eagles improved to 7-0 on the season.
The two teams traded scores throughout the first half. A 23-yard touchdown pass from Stratton Orr to Baker Wilson gave Decatur Heritage a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
A blocked punt by Colbert Heights’ Dayton Wilkinson put the Wildcats in possession to take their first lead of the night. Six plays later, Gage Pugh scored from five yards out and the PAT made the score 7-6 in the final minute of the opening period.
After the Eagles regained the lead on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Hank Davis to Wilson, Pugh capped a 56-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown run for Colbert Heights. The Wildcats lead remained 13-12 following a failed two-point conversion attempt.
Decatur Heritage scored touchdowns in the final minute of the first half and opening drive of the third quarter to take control. A 29-yard pass from Brayden Kyle to Jackson Kyle made the score 19-13 at the break. Davis then capped a four-play, 68-yard drive to open the second half with a one-yard plunge.
Holt scored from 31 yards out on the ensuing possession to make the score 26-20. Colbert Heights drove into Decatur Heritage twice in the fourth quarter, reaching the 24-yard line in the closing minutes before an interception by Davis ended the threat.
--
Mars Hill 60, Vina 0
Mars Hill used a balanced attack on offense and another solid defense performance to rout Vina and remain undefeated on the year. The Class 1A, No. 1-ranked Panthers (6-0, 4-0) had eight different players score nine touchdowns on the night.
Quarterback Griffin Hanson was 9-of-14 for 200 yards and four touchdowns. He had scoring strikes to Walker White for 26 yards, Dustin Hayes for 25 yards, Hunter Kilpatrick for three yards and Hunter Bridges for 37 yards. Kilpatrick added a 32-yard touchdown run.
Other Panthers to reach the end zone on the night included Jay Dobbs (49 yards), Tyler House (50 yards), Peyton Higgins (64 yards) and Logan McInnish (six yards). Trystan Tapia was also 6-for-9 on PAT attempts.
--
Waterloo 54, Cherokee 8
WATERLOO – Junior Summerhill carried seven times for 213 yards and scored five touchdowns as Waterloo (6-1, 4-0) remained unbeaten in Class 1A, Region 8 play.
The Cougars led 46-0 at the half as Summerhill scored on runs of 78, 42, 40, 37 and 19 yards.
Campbell Parker threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hester and a 2-yard TD pass to Gavin Scott, both coming in the first half.
Richard Parrish had Waterloo’s final touchdown, a 42-yard run in the fourth quarter. Gaige Daniel ran the 2-point conversion.
Willie Cox scored Cherokee’s touchdown in the fourth quarter and ran the conversion.
Cody Pendergrass had an interception for Waterloo to set up Summerhill’s 19-yard TD run to end the first-half scoring.
Waterloo travels to Vina next week. Cherokee (0-6, 0-4) hosts Shoals Christian.
--
East Lawrence 28, Lexington 14
LEXINGTON — The Golden Bears jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but it didn’t last as East Lawrence rallied in Class 3A, Region 8 play.
East Lawrence (3-3, 1-2) took the lead with a touchdown just before halftime and led 21-14 after the third quarter.
Lexington (1-5, 0-4) threatened in the fourth, before turning the ball over on downs and East Lawrence put the game away with another score.
--
Hatton 46, Tanner 13
HATTON — Briley Kerby accounted for 5 touchdowns to lead Hatton to its first region win of the season.
The freshman ran for 3 scores and connected with Carter Reed and Zane Harville for touchdowns as Hatton (2-4, 1-3) capitalized on 6 Tanner (1-5, 1-2) turnovers.
Reed added a kickoff return for a touchdown, while Jaxson Mitchell returned an interception for a score.
--
Westminster Christian 55, Phil Campbell 6
HUNTSVILLE — Jackson Billings scored 6 touchdowns and accounted for 349 total yards as Westminster Christian cruised past Phil Campbell in Class 3A, Region 8 play.
Phil Campbell’s lone score came on a 61-yard run by Trey Leindecker late in the opening quarter.
Billings scored on a 15-yard run and hit Sam Sheppard with a 59-yard scoring strike to lift the Wildcats to a 14-6 lead after the first quarter.
Billings hauled in a 14-yard TD pass from Huck Hensley and added a 37-yard scoring run to put Westminster Christian (5-2, 3-1) out front 28-6 at halftime.
In the third, Billings tossed touchdowns of 32 yards to Isaiah Lattimore and 11 yards to Sheppard in the third, and punched in a 5-yard TD run. Hensley added a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth.
Leindecker had 17 carries for 121 yards and the touchdown for Phil Campbell (3-3, 1-2).
Billings was 15 of 18 passing for 225 yards and ran 7 times for 124 yards.
