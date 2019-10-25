Hunter Kilpatrick had touchdown runs of 49 and 12 yards in the opening frame as Mars Hill routed rival Shoals Christian, 61-0.
Top-ranked Mars Hill (9-0, 6-0) led 40-0 at the end of the first quarter and 61-0 at the half. Neither the Panthers nor Shoals Christian (1-9, 1-5) scored over the final two quarters during eight-minute periods with a running clock.
Peyton Higgins added a 63-yard touchdown and a 49-yard punt return for another score.
Justus McDaniel later found the end zone from 65 yards out to wrap up the first-quarter scoring for the Panthers.
In the second quarter, Sam Gooch scored from 66 yards out and Skylar Sterling had touchdown runs of 25 and 33 yards.
Mars Hill will host Lexington next week. Shoals Christian's season is complete.
Red Bay 50, Tharptown 0
Red Bay took another step toward an unbeaten regular season Friday, cruising past Tharptown.
The Tigers (9-0, 5-0) are Class 2A, Region 7 champions and will have a No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Red Bay closes its regular season at Class 4A Wilson next week.
Tharptown (1-7, 0-6) finishes the year at home against Vina.
Hackleburg 46, Vina 8
Caden Jones threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns and Ethan Heggy added 259 all-purpose yards and two more scores as Hackleburg clinched the No. 3 seed in Class 1A, Region 8.
The Panthers took a 24-0 lead into the half and extended their lead to 46-0 before Vina avoided the shutout with a score in the closing minutes. Vina will be the No. 4 seed.
Heggy had touchdown runs of one and 11 yards in the first half. Hackleburg also got a safety from a bad snap during a Vina punt. Jones found Josh Cooper for a 43-yard touchdown pass to give the Panthers the 24-point lead at the break.
Hackleburg continued to pull away in the second half. A 10-yard touchdown run by Noah McCarley and a 34-yard catch by Gavin Pyburn made the score 38-0 at the end of the third quarter.
Jones hit Daniel Cooper for a 24-yard touchdown with 6:29 remaining to wrap up the scoring for the Panthers.
A 29-yard touchdown run by Braden Moomaw got Vina on the board with 3:31 to play. Jackson Landers ran in the conversion to account for the final score.
Heggy finished the game with 19 carries for 177 yards and two scores for Hackleburg. He added four receptions for 82 yards.
Hickman County 35, Loretto 32
Hickman County ran for a two-yard touchdown as time expired to beat Loretto, 35-32.
It spoiled an 18-point run by the Mustangs, who trailed 29-14 late in the half.
Andy Juarez hit a 37-yard field goal and Toby Glass threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Tabias Simones in the third quarter.
With 9:13 left in the fourth, John Paul Littrell returned a fumble nine yards for a touchdown, and Logan Fisher ran in a two-point conversion, and Loretto led 32-29.
Fisher ran 19 times for 168 yards. Glass was 9-for-17 for 90 yards, and Andrew Beard caught two passes for 47 yards.
Other scores
• Sheffield 34, Tanner 18
• Phillips 61, Cherokee 22
• Addison 43, Hatton 0
