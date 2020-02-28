Sam Barnett, Dave Smith and the 1967 boys basketball team were recently inducted into the Burrell Slater Athletic Hall of Fame.
Also honored earlier this month at the induction banquet were Sam Brewer and Will Liner Jr. for their special contributions to the program.
More than 200 people attended the ceremony held at the Burrell Slater High School gym.
Burrell was the only secondary school for the African-American students in Lauderdale County until 1954. It was open from 1903 until 1969.
Smith played on the 1961 basketball team that finished the season undefeated and was a co-captain on the 1962 team that finished second in the AA. He averaged 16 points per game.
Smith is an accomplished bowler and is a past president of the Greater Shoals Bowling Association. He has eight 300 games, two 800 series, two state bowling championships, eight bowler of the year awards, 12 league-high averages and was a member of 13 league champion teams.
He also was active in area youth baseball, basketball and football leagues and was a member of the Quad Cities Referees Association.
Barnett was a 1968 graduate who played quarterback and was a team captain.
Barnett grew up playing at the W.C. Handy Recreation Center for coaches John Humes, Welton Reynolds and Charles Grant. Barnett played for Harvest Mitchell at Burrell Slater.
After a stint in the U.S. Air Force, Barnett worked for 32 years in environmental protection.
The 1967 basketball team included William Simpson, Billy Stanback, Louis Simpson, Sam Barnett, Joseph Brown, David Ingram, Richard Williams, Stanley Skipworth, William Rowell, Jesse Buckmon and James Johnson.
Rowell went on to play at UNA, while Buckmon played at Memphis. William Simpson played at Northeastern Junior College in Colorado, while Billy Stanback and Stan Skipworth played at Alabama A&M.
Brewer was the voice of the Tigers, doing play-by-play and was the public announcer at football and basketball games during the 1940s and 1950s.
Liner was the team statistician and also was the teen sports reporter for the Florence Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.