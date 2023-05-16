Hugh Hargett, already due to collect his Mars Hill diploma this month, was surprised at the news.
Mars Hill boys basketball coach Jim South is stepping down after six years at the school, a tenure that included four Northwest Regional appearances, two state semifinals and one state runner-up finish.
South informed his players, including soon-to-graduate seniors, Tuesday.
“I can’t really describe my feelings,” Hargett said. “There were a lot of emotions when I heard that he was leaving.”
South said he has been hired as a math teacher at Sheffield and will not be coaching.
South, 44, has been a coach for 22 years, including 10 seasons as a head coach at Colbert County (three girls and seven boys), plus six at Mars Hill.
“I was offered the opportunity to be just a teacher and it will help me achieve some of my career goals,” South said. “It will free up time for my family and to work on some other things I would like to achieve.”
South, who plans to work on a master’s degree, had a 102-74 record in six years at Mars Hill. The Panthers had four All-State choices in that time, including Hargett twice.
“He did an outstanding job,” Mars Hill athletic director Darrell Higgins said. “He took Mars Hill basketball – which already was a tremendous program – and put it at the top of 2A.
“It’s been a great run.”
The Panthers finished 24-10 this season, their most wins since a 27-6 mark in 2013.
“After all of those accomplishments, what I’m going to miss the most is the time we all spent together,” South said. “The accomplishments are great, but the time and the journey to get to those accomplishments is what I will miss most.”
Hargett agreed and also complimented South’s teaching abilities, though Hargett never took math under South.
Career prep was Hargett’s class with South.
“He was great at that. I feel pretty prepped for my career,” Hargett said, despite being unsure at this point what his career might be.
