HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Locals lift North in golf, tennis;
Turbyfill North MVP in football
The South beat the North in the annual AHSAA All-Star football game Thursday night in Montgomery, 22-19, to cap North-South All-Star week.
Locals playing for the North football team included Florence's Tre'Nanec Rhodes, Brooks' Noah Turbyfill and Mahlon Talbot, Russellville's Devin Buckhalter and Hamilton's Alex Reid.
Turbyfill was named MVP for the North team. He rushed 12 times for 82 yards and returned a kickoff 39 yards.
• In golf, the North boys and girls swept the South in match play.
The North boys won 63.5 to 50.5. Muscle Shoals' Sam Gargis teamed up with Mountain Brook's Mac Scott to beat Houston Academy's Emmett Lee and Thomas Gall of St. Paul's, 11.5 to 7.5.
The North girls won 58.5 to 55.5. Deshler's Kaylee Bryant teamed up with Hazel Green's Aubrie Cagle and they scored the most points of any North team, beating Abby Foster and Madeline Kirkpatrick 13.5 to 5.5.
• The North boys and girls tennis teams both beat the South 8-1.
Florence's Luke Singletary and Noah Tompkins won a doubles match of Montgomery Academy's Alec Chandler and UMS-Wright's Bruno Amez 6-2, 6-1, 6-3.
Deshler's Alyssa Vandiver teamed up with Randolph's Ji Soo Kim to beat Trinity's Ellie Slawson and Rylee Tucker, 6-4, 6-4.
Muscle Shoals' Halle-Grace McCrory beat Saraland's Faith Sanderson, 6-1, 6-0.
Russellville's Anna Woods beat Jemison's Anna Walling, 6-1, 6-0.
• In volleyball, the South swept the North 3-0. Jordon Tidwell of Brooks represented the North.
NFL
Albert Haynesworth gets fluid
drained, seeks kidney donation
NASHVILLE — Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth has recovered enough to receive treatment outside a hospital as his search for a new kidney continues.
The 38-year-old Haynesworth posted an update Thursday on Instagram of his first dialysis treatment outside the hospital, thanking staff at Williamson Medical Center for draining more than 12 pounds of fluids from in and around his lungs.
Haynesworth also thanked everyone supporting him through his new ordeal. He also calls those who have reached out to see if they could be a kidney donor his new family, saying words can't describe his feelings for people willing to share such a blessing.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center had more than 1,000 calls and offers to donate a kidney or ask about the process within the first day of Haynesworth sharing news on July 10 that his kidneys had failed due to disease. Haynesworth wrote in his post that the hospital will be in touch with a blood test to see whether the would-be donor is a match.
Haynesworth played 10 seasons in the NFL, including the first seven with the Titans who selected him No. 15 overall in the 2002 draft out of the University of Tennessee. He also played for Washington, New England and Tampa Bay.
He was selected as an All-Pro after the 2007 and 2008 seasons and had 30 1/2 sacks in 123 games.
GOLF
Daly draws plenty of fans
at Barbasol Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. _ When the opening round of the PGA Barbasol Championship got underway at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville on Thursday, it didn't take long to identify the day's main attraction.
Two-time major champion and five-time PGA Tour winner John Daly began the day on hole No. 1 with a sizable fan base following that grew into a rowdy crowd by the time he parred No. 18 to finish the day with a 1-under 71.
Coming down the back nine, more spectators attached themselves to the group following Daly on every hole. They spoke to each other in hushed tones about his lively outfit (a pair of colorful patchwork pants), his apparent continued love for chain smoking cigarettes on the course, and the booming tee shots he seemed to reproduce on every hole.
Two of those fans who spent their day trailing the enigmatic character who zipped around the course in a golf cart (Daly suffers from arthritis in his knee and entered the Barbasol after British Open officials denied his request to use a cart) were 24-year old Michael Tarbet and his father-in-law, 53-year-old Lewis Grounds.
Tarbet invited Grounds to the Barbasol after receiving a pair of tickets from a friend, and he earned plenty of goodwill in the process.
"He's my new favorite son right now," Grounds said.
