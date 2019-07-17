HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
North girls, South boys win
AHSAA All-Star hoops games
Destinee McGhee scored 11 points and Farrah Pearson added 10 and as the North continued its dominance over the South in the AHSAA girls basketball All-Star game Tuesday in Montgomery, 65-46.
Sarah Ashlee Barker added six points and six rebounds for the North, which has won 20 of 23 meetings.
Central's Laura Lee Keener played 10 minutes for the winning North team, contributing two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Phillips' Ally McCollum had four rebounds in eight minutes.
• The South boys beat the North in hoops, 88-75. Sidney Lanier's Antwan Burnett had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the South.
Florence's Dee Beckwith scored 12 points. Muscle Shoals' Mark Sears also represented the North. A full box score was not immediately available.
The North still leads the all-time boys series 48-29.
• The South swept the baseball series, 16-7 and 18-16. Full stats were not available at press time.
Deshler's Grant Wisdom, Muscle Shoals' Carson Knight and Wilson's Luke Daniel represented the North.
UNA ATHLETICS
Former AD Erdmann to speak
at Sportsman's Club dinner
Former North Alabama athletic director Joel Erdmann will be the guest speaker at UNA's fifth annual Sportsman's Club dinner and auction, the school announced Tuesday.
Erdmann was UNA's AD from 2002-07 and then was AD at Southeastern Louisiana before taking his current athletic director job at South Alabama in 2009.
The event will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Listerhill Credit Union Auditorium at 4790 2nd Street in Muscle Shoals. Tickets for individuals are $40. A corporate table for eight people is $400. Call (256) 765-4615 for tickets.
- Staff reports
NFL
Former JSU star Thomas
suspended three games
MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings running back and former Jacksonville State standout Roc Thomas has been suspended for three games without pay by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
Thomas, 23, was sentenced to three years probation in May after pleading guilty to a felony charge of marijuana possession. A Jan. 16 search of his Mendota Heights apartment found about 5 ounces of marijuana.
Thomas can practice with the Vikings during training camp and play in preseason games, but he will be ineligible for the first three regular season games against the Falcons, Packers and Raiders. He can return to the team on Monday, Sept. 23.
According to a Dakota County criminal complaint, officers also found fewer than seven grams of marijuana wax, nearly $16,000 in cash and a .45 caliber handgun in Thomas' apartment.
Thomas was active for five Vikings games last year. He figures to compete for depth alongside Mike Boone when training camp opens next week.
NBA
Simmons signs 5-year
deal with Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension.
Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016. He made his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season and was the Rookie of the Year. He was an All-Star for the first time last season. He has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his two seasons.
Philadelphia is 101-58 in regular-season games when Simmons plays. He has had 22 triple-doubles in the past two seasons, tied for third most in the league with Denver's Nikola Jokic and trailing Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook (59) and the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (26).
Simmons also has had 80 double-doubles over the past two seasons.
"Ben Simmons is an important piece of our core and he is one of the NBA's most dynamic and talented young players," Sixers general manager Elton Brand said.
"It was a priority for our organization that we finalize a contract extension with Ben this summer. He was Rookie of the Year in his first season, an All-Star in his second and we expect him to continue grow and succeed for seasons to come. Ben positively impacts the game in so many ways and we look forward to continuing our championship pursuits with him as one of our leaders."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.