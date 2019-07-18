HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
North boys, South girls win
all-star cross country races
Rogers' Raleigh Stamps finished his race in 17 minutes, 35 seconds to help the North boys narrowly win the AHSAA All-Star cross country race Wednesday in Montgomery, 27 to 28.
Stamps was third among North boys and eighth overall. Guntersville's Sam Moultrie was the individual winner with a time of 16:44.9.
The South girls beat the North 19 to 36. Colbert Heights' Kasey Ezekiel ran the race in 22:59.6 and Rogers' Jaycee Biffle finished in 23:04.5
• In girls soccer, the South won 3-1. Russellville keeper Briana Huerta-Ramirez split playing time with another player and made two saves.
• In boys soccer, the North won 3-0. Florence's Daniel Morris and Russellville's Andres Campos represented the winning North team.
• In softball, the South won 6-3 and 5-4. Hatton's Ashley Berryman was the starting pitcher in the second game. Wilson's Johnna Staggs also represented the North.
UNA BASKETBALL
Lion women get commitment
from Tennessee prep player
Alexis Callins, a rising senior guard in Tennessee, announced Tuesday she has committed to play basketball for coach Missy Tiber and North Alabama.
Callins led Martin Westview High School to a 31-6 record and runner-up finish in the Class AA state tournament this past season. She was named to the all-tournament team.
Callins had a team-high 14 points in both the semifinals and finals of the state tournament. She averaged 10.3 points and 2.7 rebounds for the year, according to The Jackson Sun.
- Staff reports
NFL
Falcons agree to 4-year
deal with Deion Jones
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a four-year, $57 million contract extension with linebacker Deion Jones.
The new deal, which includes $34 million in guaranteed salary, was announced by the team on Wednesday. The contract carries through the 2023 season.
Jones' deal is the latest major financial commitment to the defense. On Monday, the Falcons signed defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a four-year, $68 million contract.
Jones, a second-round draft pick in 2016, was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, when he had 138 tackles.
Jones was placed on injured reserve after suffering a broken right foot in the Falcons' loss to Philadelphia to open last season. He returned for the final five games and is expected to participate when the team opens training camp next week.
MLB
Angels pitcher Ramirez suspended
for throwing near Marisnick's head
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noé Ramirez has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing a pitch in the area of Houston outfielder Jake Marisnick's head, and Angels manager Brad Ausmus has been suspended a game and fined.
Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, announced the penalties Wednesday, a day after Ramirez drilled Marisnick between the shoulder blades with a 1-1 pitch in the sixth inning of the Angels' 7-2 home victory.
Marisnick was playing his first game against Los Angeles since his violent home plate collision with catcher Jonathan Lucroy.
Marisnick ran over Lucroy while trying to score in Houston nine days ago, leaving Lucroy with a concussion and a broken nose. He's out for at least three more weeks. Marisnick is currently appealing his two-game suspension for the collision.
NBA
Kemba Walker joins Celtics
BOSTON — Kemba Walker will try to make the Boston Celtics' rebuilding period a short one.
The former Charlotte Hornets guard was introduced at the Celtics' practice facility in Boston on Wednesday. He replaces Kyrie Irving, who was acquired amid much excitement two years ago. Walker will wear No. 8, meaning fans with Antoine Walker jerseys from the late 1990s can bring them out at the Garden again.
Also Wednesday, the team made the signing of center Enes Kanter official. He will wear the No. 11 that was worn last year by Irving.
- The Associated Press
