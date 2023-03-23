The Russellville baseball team, after a 2-2 week, took a nosedive in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A rankings.
The Golden Tigers (8-8) sank from second to eighth, marking their lowest ranking in four years. Russellville was no worse than seventh since being unranked for all of 2019.
In Class 7A, Thompson pulled off a rare feat this week when its baseball team joined the softball team at No. 1. The Warriors are just the 21st school to have dual No. 1s since the start of the 2005 season.
SOFTBALL
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (15-4)
2. Fairhope (21-2)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (16-4)
4. Vestavia Hills (24-4)
5. Spain Park (16-5)
6. Hoover (16-4)
7. Central-Phenix City (13-4)
8. Tuscaloosa Co. (16-7)
9. Enterprise (14-5)
10. Auburn (13-1-1)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (14-9-1), Bob Jones (7-5), Daphne (20-5), Dothan (14-9), Mary Montgomery (17-13), Prattville (12-12), Sparkman (16-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Wetumpka (30-1)
2. Hartselle (15-7)
3. Athens (16-6)
4. Helena (15-7)
5. Oxford (11-2)
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-7-2)
7. Saraland (17-5)
8. Hazel Green (10-6-1)
9. Buckhorn (17-5)
10. Pell City (13-8)
Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (13-7), Brookwood (13-12), Cullman (9-9-1), Gardendale (17-7), Mortimer Jordan (9-9-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Springville (15-1)
2. Brewbaker Tech (26-2)
3. Elmore Co. (16-9-1)
4. Moody (14-9)
5. Jasper (5-4-1)
6. Tallassee (11-10)
7. Rehobeth (13-5)
8. Scottsboro (14-5)
9. Alexandria (13-10)
10. Lawrence Co. (15-9)
Others nominated: Ardmore (9-7), Boaz (22-3), Brewer (12-6-1), Demopolis (12-7), Faith-Mobile (10-6), West Point (8-3).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (24-5)
2. Orange Beach (17-5-1)
3. Brooks (14-7)
4. Geneva (13-2)
5. Houston Aca. (23-2)
6. Madison Co. (16-3)
7. Corner (16-2)
8. Mobile Chr. (22-3)
9. Satsuma (19-6)
10. Northside (9-8-1)
Others nominated: American Chr. (12-3-1), Cherokee Co. (8-3), Etowah (13-5), Hamilton (16-6), Handley (12-10), New Hope (7-8-1), North Jackson (5-5), Priceville (18-5), Rogers (14-9), West Limestone (12-2-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (9-0)
2. Beulah (13-4)
3. Madison Aca. (6-0)
4. Opp (15-6)
5. Glencoe (11-5)
6. Piedmont (9-5)
7. Mars Hill Bible (7-6)
8. Lauderdale Co. (10-5)
9. Randolph Co. (5-5)
10. Winfield (9-2)
Others nominated: Ashford (14-6), Sylvania (11-7).
CLASS 2A
1. Wicksburg (20-4)
2. Hatton (9-11)
3. Sand Rock (19-6)
4. Pleasant Valley (5-6)
5. West End-Walnut Grove (13-4)
6. Lamar Co. (14-7)
7. Ider (10-6)
8. Sumiton Chr. (8-7)
9. Vincent (13-5)
10. Pisgah (3-8)
Others nominated: Fyffe (4-10), G.W. Long (6-8), Tuscaloosa Aca. (7-2), Woodland (11-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (9-1)
2. Leroy (15-8)
3. Brantley (6-4)
4. Cedar Bluff (8-12)
5. Millry (13-5)
6. Kinston (8-4)
7. Waterloo (8-5-1)
8. Athens Bible (5-7)
9. Appalachian (6-2)
10. South Lamar (3-5)
Others nominated: Belgreen (12-5-1), Cherokee (10-8), Hackleburg (13-7), Ragland (3-5), Spring Garden (3-4), Verbena (10-7).
AISA
1. Macon-East (26-6)
2. Hooper (18-7)
3. Abbeville Chr. (12-6)
4. Glenwood (23-6)
5. Edgewood (20-11)
6. Bessemer Aca. (20-11)
7. Lowndes Aca. (16-7)
8. Patrician (13-5)
9. Southern Aca. (11-7)
10. Crenshaw Chr. (16-7)
Others nominated: None.
BASEBALL
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (20-0)
2. Bob Jones (20-4)
3. Tuscaloosa Co. (19-3)
4. Central-Phenix City (14-5)
5. Hewitt-Trussville (13-5)
6. Vestavia Hills (14-4)
7. Spain Park (15-4)
8. Enterprise (13-3)
9. Hoover (12-6)
10. Grissom (14-4)
Others nominated: Auburn (7-6), Chelsea (9-9), Daphne (9-10), Fairhope (10-8), Huntsville (12-4), James Clemens (12-7), Oak Mountain (8-10), Prattville (12-6), Smiths Station (12-7), Sparkman (12-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (13-4)
2. Oxford (16-4)
3. Saraland (11-5)
4. Briarwood (12-3)
5. Stanhope Elmore (11-3)
6. Mountain Brook (11-7)
7. Cullman (7-7)
8. Northridge (10-6)
9. Hueytown (12-6)
10. Pike Road (13-3)
Others nominated: Athens (10-9), Baldwin Co. (12-6), Brookwood (10-9), Chilton Co. (11-4), Faith-Mobile (9-8), Fort Payne (9-8), Gardendale (9-7), Helena (4-13), Homewood (12-2), Robertsdale (14-5), Spanish Fort (10-9), Wetumpka (10-6).
CLASS 5A
1. Headland (13-2)
2. Mobile Chr. (11-5)
3. Alexandria (12-3)
4. Sardis (13-2)
5. Shelby Co. (10-6)
6. John Carroll (10-6)
7. Gulf Shores (11-6)
8. Russellville (8-8)
9. Arab (14-5)
10. St. Paul’s (14-5)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (8-7), Demopolis (9-5), Elmore Co. (8-4), Holtville (9-5), Jasper (9-10), Southside-Gadsden (12-9), West Point (11-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Andalusia (12-2)
2. Bayside Aca. (9-6)
3. Priceville (12-3)
4. UMS-Wright (10-7)
5. Geneva (12-1)
6. Cleburne Co. (10-1)
7. Deshler (13-5)
8. West Limestone (15-5)
9. Bibb Co. (11-5)
10. Munford (11-3)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (9-6), Cherokee Co. (7-6), Corner (7-9), Dora (12-4), Etowah (7-8), North Jackson (12-6), Satsuma (11-3), St. John Paul II (10-5), T.R. Miller (12-5), West Morgan (3-4-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Gordo (11-3)
2. Phil Campbell (10-5)
3. Piedmont (8-4)
4. Westbrook Chr. (9-3)
5. Houston Aca. (13-4)
6. Decatur Heritage (7-7)
7. Fayette Co. (15-6)
8. St. James (9-4)
9. Plainview (9-4)
10. Excel (6-3)
Others nominated: Elkmont (8-3), Prattville Chr. (8-3), Sylvania (6-7), Thomasville (9-5), Vinemont (9-7).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (11-5)
2. Bayshore Chr. (9-3)
3. Mars Hill Bible (12-3)
4. Ariton (13-4-1)
5. Lindsay Lane (14-6)
6. Donoho (10-1)
7. Tuscaloosa Aca. (9-2-1)
8. North Sand Mountain (11-2)
9. Vincent (9-3)
10. Pike Liberal Arts (11-7)
Others nominated: Collinsville (8-6), Cottonwood (8-4), Fyffe (7-7), Ider (5-9).
CLASS 1A
1. Appalachian (10-1)
2. Billingsley (9-1)
3. Lynn (11-2)
4. Ragland (10-3)
5. Millry (14-5)
6. Sumiton Chr. (8-4)
7. Coosa Chr. (11-6)
8. Covenant Chr. (6-2)
9. Sweet Water (6-5)
10. Hackleburg (10-5)
Others nominated: Florala (6-1), Gaylesville (9-5), Spring Garden (4-2).
AISA
1. Glenwood (17-3)
2. Autauga Aca. (16-6)
3. Lee-Scott (12-6)
4. Patrician (11-3)
5. Macon-East (15-6)
6. Bessemer Aca. (18-13)
7. Coosa Valley (11-4)
8. Fort Dale Aca. (13-8)
9. Chambers Aca. (11-4)
10. Monroe Aca. (11-2)
Others nominated: Abbeville Chr. (10-11), Clarke Prep (13-8) Crenshaw Chr. (8-8), Hooper (9-11), Lowndes Aca. (9-10).
