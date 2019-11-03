THURSDAY
Auburn 44, Park Crossing 28
Austin 38, Athens 16
Brookwood 38, Holt 0
Dallas Co. 70, Ellwood 0
Davidson 13, Foley 3
Flomaton 22, Southern Choctaw 8
Lawrence Co. 41, Rogers 20
Lee-Scott 26, Springwood 20
Minor 14, Bessemer City 13
Monroe Co. 32, Excel 24
Pinson Valley 47, Lee-Huntsville 0
Slocomb 49, Geneva Co. 42
Southside-Selma 66, A.L. Johnson 0
Thomasville 21, Clarke Co. 14
Williamson 18, Vigor 0
FRIDAY
Abbeville 14, Headland 8 (OT)
Alabama Chr. 52, Weaver 0
Aliceville 50, Greene Co. 28
Anniston 28, Childersburg 0
Arab 56, North Jackson 26
Ashville 41, Vincent 14
Autauga Aca. 43, Glenwood 0
B.B. Comer 37, Fayetteville 21
B.C. Rain 26, Gulf Shores 14
Baker 36, Mary Montgomery 0
Baldwin Co. 20, Charles Henderson 14
Benjamin Russell 14, Valley 0
Beulah 56, McKenzie 6
Bibb Co. 14, American Chr. 0
Blount 28, Daphne 19
Brantley 47, Goshen 14
Briarwood 7, Hueytown 0
Brooks 40, Madison Aca. 30
Bullock Co. 64, Barbour Co. 6
Carbon Hill 21, Curry 20
Carroll-Ozark 50, Ashford 28
Cedar Bluff 40, Gaston 12
Central-Clay Co. 40, Handley 21
Central-Coosa 42, Talladega Co. Central 14
Central-Hayneville 28, Autaugaville 16
Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Fairfield 16
Chelsea 24, Pell City 14
Cherokee Co. 28, Southside-Gadsden 7
Chilton Co. 21, Alexandria 14
Choctaw Co. 58, McIntosh 0
Clarke Prep 27, Jackson Aca. 0
Clay-Chalkville 31, Gadsden City 21
Cold Springs 28, Vinemont 8
Collinsville 42, Valley Head 8
Cordova 20, West Point 7
Corner 29, Oakman 28 (OT)
Cottage Hill 62, St. Luke's 6
Cottonwood 35, Kinston 13
Crenshaw Chr. 68, Meadowview 0
Crossville 28, Plainview 12
DAR 43, Brindlee Mountain 8
Demopolis 32, Jackson 27
Donoho 35, Woodland 6
Dothan 39, Jeff Davis 13
East Lawrence 47, R.A. Hubbard 0
East Limestone 57, Tanner 13
Edgewood 56, Success Unlimited 6
Enterprise 28, Theodore 27
Escambia Aca. 48, Fort Dale Aca. 28
Escambia Co. 24, Francis Marion 16
Eufaula 41, Smiths Station 14
Fairview 35, Holly Pond 8
Faith-Mobile 34, Lumberton (Miss.) 14
Falkville 55, Elkmont 0
Fayette Co. 27, Dora 7
Fort Payne 39, Carver-Birmingham 24
Fruitdale 46, Red Level 8
Fultondale 43, Tarrant 0
Fyffe 42, Sylvania 0
G.W. Long 28, Houston Aca. 14
Gaylesville 38, Alabama-Deaf 32
Geneva 41, Calhoun 20
Good Hope 28, Hanceville 18
Gordo 39, Pickens Co. 0
Greensboro 36, Hale Co. 27
Grissom 41, Buckhorn 14
Guntersville 24, Albertville 21
Hamilton 28, Haleyville 14
Hatton 26, Clements 20 (OT)
Helena 21, Calera 3
Highland Home 54, Houston Co. 6
Hokes Bluff 35, Sardis 12
Horseshoe Bend 22, Prattville Chr. 20 (2OT)
Hubbertville 48, Phillips-Bear Creek 16
IMG (Fla.) 38, Hoover 7
Isabella 53, Verbena 6
Jackson-Olin 40, Parker 7
James Clemens 49, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 26
Jasper 35, Deshler 17
Keith 30, R.C. Hatch 18
Lakeside 35, Pike Liberal Arts 34
Lauderdale Co. 55, Colbert Co. 7
Lincoln 38, Montevallo 34
Luverne 26, Opp 0
Lynn 26, Winston Co. 20 (2OT)
Macon-East 48, Abbeville Chr. 12
Maplesville 34, Lamar Co. 7
Marbury 36, Holtville 14
Marengo 22, Wilcox Central 8
Mars Hill Bible 38, Lexington 14
McGill-Toolen 27, Fairhope 20
Midfield 36, Woodlawn 30
Millry 35, Leroy 14
Moody 21, Talladega 14
Morgan Aca. 42, Cornerstone-Columbiana 13
Mountain Brook 13, Gardendale 10 (OT)
Murphy 35, Alma Bryant 0
New Brockton 49, Samson 21
New Hope 68, Coosa Chr. 29
North Sand Mountain 49, Pisgah 18
Northside 32, Sipsey Valley 0
Oak Mountain 27, Pace (Fla.) 24
Ohatchee 41, Pleasant Valley 8
Oneonta 21, J.B. Pennington 7
Oxford 52, Sumter Central 0
Patrician 35, Pickens Aca. 13
Paul Bryant 31, Homewood 28
Phil Campbell 42, Hackleburg 8
Piedmont 35, Geraldine 14
Pike Co. 25, Sweet Water 7
Pleasant Grove 49, Leeds 9
Prattville 38, Sidney Lanier 24
Priceville 20, Brewer 16
Ranburne 48, White Plains 34
Randolph 44, Columbia 14
Randolph Co. 30, Wadley 8
Red Bay 39, Wilson 14
Russell Co. 35, BTW-Tuskegee 6
Russellville 27, Central-Florence 8
Saraland 17, Spanish Fort 16
Satsuma 46, Bayside Aca. 44
Scottsboro 10, Hartselle 7
Section 28, Woodville 14
Selma 32, LeFlore 6
Sheffield 50, Cherokee 6
Shelby Co. 61, St. Clair Co. 21
South Lamar 40, Sulligent 7
Southeastern-Blount 53, Asbury 14
Spain Park 14, Shades Valley 7
Sparkman 21, Decatur 14
Spring Garden 42, Ider 20
St. James 14, Trinity 7
St. John Paul II 47, Douglas 7
St. Michael 23, Elberta 14
St. Paul's 41, Robertsdale 19
Stanhope Elmore 28, Greenville 0
Susan Moore 31, Cleveland 6
T.R. Miller 7, W.S. Neal 6
Tallassee 41, Elmore Co. 7
Tharptown 13, Vina 0
Thorsby 42, Billingsley 13
Tuscaloosa Co. 42, Northridge 17
Vestavia Hills 53, Huffman 0
Victory Chr. 28, Sumiton Chr. 16
Waterloo 40, Brilliant 19
West Blocton 44, Jemison 8
West End-Walnut Grove 49, Glencoe 0
West Limestone 43, Ardmore 8
Westbrook Chr. 38, Sand Rock 19
Wilcox Aca. 31, Lowndes Aca. 12
Zion Chapel 20, Pleasant Home 0
