THURSDAY

Auburn 44, Park Crossing 28

Austin 38, Athens 16

Brookwood 38, Holt 0

Dallas Co. 70, Ellwood 0

Davidson 13, Foley 3

Flomaton 22, Southern Choctaw 8

Lawrence Co. 41, Rogers 20

Lee-Scott 26, Springwood 20

Minor 14, Bessemer City 13

Monroe Co. 32, Excel 24

Pinson Valley 47, Lee-Huntsville 0

Slocomb 49, Geneva Co. 42

Southside-Selma 66, A.L. Johnson 0

Thomasville 21, Clarke Co. 14

Williamson 18, Vigor 0

FRIDAY

Abbeville 14, Headland 8 (OT)

Alabama Chr. 52, Weaver 0

Aliceville 50, Greene Co. 28

Anniston 28, Childersburg 0

Arab 56, North Jackson 26

Ashville 41, Vincent 14

Autauga Aca. 43, Glenwood 0

B.B. Comer 37, Fayetteville 21

B.C. Rain 26, Gulf Shores 14

Baker 36, Mary Montgomery 0

Baldwin Co. 20, Charles Henderson 14

Benjamin Russell 14, Valley 0

Beulah 56, McKenzie 6

Bibb Co. 14, American Chr. 0

Blount 28, Daphne 19

Brantley 47, Goshen 14

Briarwood 7, Hueytown 0

Brooks 40, Madison Aca. 30

Bullock Co. 64, Barbour Co. 6

Carbon Hill 21, Curry 20

Carroll-Ozark 50, Ashford 28

Cedar Bluff 40, Gaston 12

Central-Clay Co. 40, Handley 21

Central-Coosa 42, Talladega Co. Central 14

Central-Hayneville 28, Autaugaville 16

Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Fairfield 16

Chelsea 24, Pell City 14

Cherokee Co. 28, Southside-Gadsden 7

Chilton Co. 21, Alexandria 14

Choctaw Co. 58, McIntosh 0

Clarke Prep 27, Jackson Aca. 0

Clay-Chalkville 31, Gadsden City 21

Cold Springs 28, Vinemont 8

Collinsville 42, Valley Head 8

Cordova 20, West Point 7

Corner 29, Oakman 28 (OT)

Cottage Hill 62, St. Luke's 6

Cottonwood 35, Kinston 13

Crenshaw Chr. 68, Meadowview 0

Crossville 28, Plainview 12

DAR 43, Brindlee Mountain 8

Demopolis 32, Jackson 27

Donoho 35, Woodland 6

Dothan 39, Jeff Davis 13

East Lawrence 47, R.A. Hubbard 0

East Limestone 57, Tanner 13

Edgewood 56, Success Unlimited 6

Enterprise 28, Theodore 27

Escambia Aca. 48, Fort Dale Aca. 28

Escambia Co. 24, Francis Marion 16

Eufaula 41, Smiths Station 14

Fairview 35, Holly Pond 8

Faith-Mobile 34, Lumberton (Miss.) 14

Falkville 55, Elkmont 0

Fayette Co. 27, Dora 7

Fort Payne 39, Carver-Birmingham 24

Fruitdale 46, Red Level 8

Fultondale 43, Tarrant 0

Fyffe 42, Sylvania 0

G.W. Long 28, Houston Aca. 14

Gaylesville 38, Alabama-Deaf 32

Geneva 41, Calhoun 20

Good Hope 28, Hanceville 18

Gordo 39, Pickens Co. 0

Greensboro 36, Hale Co. 27

Grissom 41, Buckhorn 14

Guntersville 24, Albertville 21

Hamilton 28, Haleyville 14

Hatton 26, Clements 20 (OT)

Helena 21, Calera 3

Highland Home 54, Houston Co. 6

Hokes Bluff 35, Sardis 12

Horseshoe Bend 22, Prattville Chr. 20 (2OT)

Hubbertville 48, Phillips-Bear Creek 16

IMG (Fla.) 38, Hoover 7

Isabella 53, Verbena 6

Jackson-Olin 40, Parker 7

James Clemens 49, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 26

Jasper 35, Deshler 17

Keith 30, R.C. Hatch 18

Lakeside 35, Pike Liberal Arts 34

Lauderdale Co. 55, Colbert Co. 7

Lincoln 38, Montevallo 34

Luverne 26, Opp 0

Lynn 26, Winston Co. 20 (2OT)

Macon-East 48, Abbeville Chr. 12

Maplesville 34, Lamar Co. 7

Marbury 36, Holtville 14

Marengo 22, Wilcox Central 8

Mars Hill Bible 38, Lexington 14

McGill-Toolen 27, Fairhope 20

Midfield 36, Woodlawn 30

Millry 35, Leroy 14

Moody 21, Talladega 14

Morgan Aca. 42, Cornerstone-Columbiana 13

Mountain Brook 13, Gardendale 10 (OT)

Murphy 35, Alma Bryant 0

New Brockton 49, Samson 21

New Hope 68, Coosa Chr. 29

North Sand Mountain 49, Pisgah 18

Northside 32, Sipsey Valley 0

Oak Mountain 27, Pace (Fla.) 24

Ohatchee 41, Pleasant Valley 8

Oneonta 21, J.B. Pennington 7

Oxford 52, Sumter Central 0

Patrician 35, Pickens Aca. 13

Paul Bryant 31, Homewood 28

Phil Campbell 42, Hackleburg 8

Piedmont 35, Geraldine 14

Pike Co. 25, Sweet Water 7

Pleasant Grove 49, Leeds 9

Prattville 38, Sidney Lanier 24

Priceville 20, Brewer 16

Ranburne 48, White Plains 34

Randolph 44, Columbia 14

Randolph Co. 30, Wadley 8

Red Bay 39, Wilson 14

Russell Co. 35, BTW-Tuskegee 6

Russellville 27, Central-Florence 8

Saraland 17, Spanish Fort 16

Satsuma 46, Bayside Aca. 44

Scottsboro 10, Hartselle 7

Section 28, Woodville 14

Selma 32, LeFlore 6

Sheffield 50, Cherokee 6

Shelby Co. 61, St. Clair Co. 21

South Lamar 40, Sulligent 7

Southeastern-Blount 53, Asbury 14

Spain Park 14, Shades Valley 7

Sparkman 21, Decatur 14

Spring Garden 42, Ider 20

St. James 14, Trinity 7

St. John Paul II 47, Douglas 7

St. Michael 23, Elberta 14

St. Paul's 41, Robertsdale 19

Stanhope Elmore 28, Greenville 0

Susan Moore 31, Cleveland 6

T.R. Miller 7, W.S. Neal 6

Tallassee 41, Elmore Co. 7

Tharptown 13, Vina 0

Thorsby 42, Billingsley 13

Tuscaloosa Co. 42, Northridge 17

Vestavia Hills 53, Huffman 0

Victory Chr. 28, Sumiton Chr. 16

Waterloo 40, Brilliant 19

West Blocton 44, Jemison 8

West End-Walnut Grove 49, Glencoe 0

West Limestone 43, Ardmore 8

Westbrook Chr. 38, Sand Rock 19

Wilcox Aca. 31, Lowndes Aca. 12

Zion Chapel 20, Pleasant Home 0

