Hatton's Emma Czervionke hits a single and beats the throw to first in the second inning of a Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships Thursday at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Ashley Berryman pitches against Sand Rock in the first inning of the Class 2A losers' bracket game in the state softball tournament at Lagoon Park Montgomery. Berryman was named Class 2A Pitcher of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton coach Denton Bowling watches his team play against Sand Rock in the first inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Emma Latham fields a well hit ball and throws Sand Rock's Jadyn Foster out at first base in the first inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Dagen Brown fields the ball and throws the Sand Rock runner out at first in the first inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Emma Latham rounds the bases after her three-run blast over the centerfield fence against Sand Rock in the second inning of a Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships Thursday at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. [MATT MCKEAN/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
Hatton's Emma Latham rounds the bases after her third run blast over the centerfield fence against Sand Rock in the second inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Ashton Pitt takes the throw at first base from third baseman Emma Latham to get Sand Rock's Jadyn Foster out in the first inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Emma Latham's teammates greet her at home plate after her three run blast against Sand Rock in the second inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton coach Denton Bowling listens to an explanation by the umpire of a call on a play at first base in the second inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Ashley Berryman points her to her catcher Katie Dawson in the first inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Sand Rock's Maggie Tinsley flies out to Hatton's Cloey Lovelady in the second inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Sand Rock's Maggie Tinsley hits the ground as she dives for a popfly ball by Hatton's Katie Dawson in the second inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Cloey Lovelady takes the throw at first after a dropped third strike to get Sand Rock's Catly Itson in the second inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery. Istson was ruled safe which started a long period of discussion between the coaches of both schools and the umpires.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Cloey Lovelady pitches in relief during the second inning of a Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships Thursday at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. [MATT MCKEAN/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
Hatton's Mallory Lane chases down a flyball by Sand Rock's Katelyn St.Clair in the second inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Emma Czervionke is safe at first base after beating the throw to Sand Rock's Malery Carroll in the second inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Laney Jeffreys hits a foul ball to her coach Denton Bowling in the second inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Dagen Brown fields the grounder of Sand Rock's Jadyn Foster in the third inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Emma Latham heads to the plate as Sand Rock's Maggie Tinsley throws to first in the fourth inning of the Class 2A losers bracket game in the state softball championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Ashley Berryman's teammates greet her at home plate after her solo homerun against Thorsby in the second inning of the game of the Class 2A championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Ashton Pitt goes to first on a dropped third strike that was over thrown at first in the second inning of the game of the Class 2A championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Cloey Lovelady's Hatton teammates wait for her at home plate after she hit a grand slam against Thorsby in the second inning of the game of the Class 2A championships Wednesday at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. [MATT MCKEAN/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
All dressed up Hatton's Ashton Pitt chest bumps with her catcher Katie Dawson as the Hornets come off the field in the first inning of the game of the Class 2A championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Mallory Lane puts a sharp tag on Thorsby's Lindsey Burnett who took a lead off third base in the second inning of the game of the Class 2A championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Thorsby's Hannah Smith watches Hatton's Cloey Lovelady's grand slam ball just go over the center field fence in the second inning of the game of the Class 2A championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Thorsby's leftfielder Peyton McManus and centerfielder Hannah Smith meet at the fence as Hatton's Ashley Berryman homerun drops in in the second inning of the game of the Class 2A championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Dagen Brown can't reach a high throw to first on abunt by Thorsby's Abby Cleckler in the second inning of the game of the Class 2A championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton coach Denton Bowling congratulates Cloey Lovelady for her grand slam home run as she rounds the bases in the second inning of the game of the Class 2A championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's pitcher Bradyn Mitchell comes in as her catcher Katie Dawson dives for a bunt by Thorsby's Abby Cleckler in the second inning of the game of the Class 2A championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton coach Denton Bowling questions the score of Thorsby's Lindsey Burnett who came home with the ball in the circle in the second inning of the game of the Class 2A championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery. The runner was ruled out. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Ashton Pitt slides into home plate to score as the ball gets by Thorsby's catcher Madisyn Ellison in the first inning of the game of the Class 2A tournament at Lagoon Park Montgomery. More photos at TimesDaily.com. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Emma Czervionke slides into second base ahead of the tag by Thorsby's Abby Cleckler in the second inning of the game of the Class 2A championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Cloey Lovelady's teammates wait for her at home plate after she hit a grand slam against Thorsby in the second inning of the game of the Class 2A championships Wednesday at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Ashton Pitt and Katie Dawson celebrate getting out of the top of the first inning against Thorsby with no runs in the game of the Class 2A championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
Hatton's Cloey Lovelady's teammates celebrate with her as she crosses home plate on her grand slam homerun against Thorsby in the second inning of the game of the Class 2A championships at Lagoon Park Montgomery.[MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
