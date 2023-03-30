The Lexington baseball team, off to a hot start, grabbed a spot in the state rankings this week.
The Golden Bears, 10th in the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Class 2A poll, are ranked for the first time in eight years.
The Bears were 13-1 after an 11-0 win over Sheffield on Tuesday.
Lexington was 10th in the first rankings of 2015. Prior to that, the Bears were last ranked in 2010.
--
STATE RANKINGS
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings began with teams reporting their scores to their local writers, who nominate them for consideration:
SOFTBALL
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (20-4)
2. Fairhope (23-3)
3. Hewitt-Trussville (17-4)
4. Vestavia Hills (25-4)
5. Spain Park (20-5)
6. Hoover (20-5-1)
7. Central-Phenix City (15-4-1)
8. Tuscaloosa Co. (19-8)
9. Enterprise (16-6)
10. Auburn (17-3-1)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (14-9-1), Baker (13-12), Bob Jones (7-5), Daphne (20-6), Mary Montgomery (20-15), Prattville (14-15), Sparkman (16-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Wetumpka (33-1)
2. Hartselle (19-7-1)
3. Athens (21-7)
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (18-7-3)
5. Oxford (11-2)
6. Helena (15-8)
7. Hazel Green (14-8-1)
8. Buckhorn (18-6)
9. Saraland (22-8)
10. Pell City (14-8)
Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (14-7), Brookwood (14-13), Gardendale (17-8), Mortimer Jordan (9-10-1), Muscle Shoals (13-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Springville (15-2)
2. Brewbaker Tech (27-3)
3. Moody (15-9)
4. Elmore Co. (16-10-1)
5. Jasper (6-4-1)
6. Scottsboro (16-5)
7. Tallassee (11-10)
8. Rehobeth (14-8)
9. Alexandria (16-11)
10. Lawrence Co. (18-9)
Others nominated: Ardmore (15-8), Boaz (22-3), Brewer (17-7-1), Douglas (14-2-1), Faith-Mobile (11-6), Gulf Shores (11-8), West Point (9-3).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (26-6)
2. Orange Beach (22-5-1)
3. Brooks (15-7)
4. Geneva (13-2)
5. Houston Aca. (24-4-1)
6. Madison Co. (18-4)
7. Corner (16-2)
8. Northside (15-8-1)
9. Mobile Chr. (22-4)
10. Satsuma (25-7)
Others nominated: American Chr. (17-4-1), Cherokee Co. (8-4), Etowah (13-5), Hamilton (17-8), Handley (14-10), New Hope (12-10-1), North Jackson (6-7), Priceville (25-5), Rogers (16-13), T.R. Miller (21-3), West Limestone (16-3-1), West Morgan (13-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (17-0)
2. Beulah (13-5)
3. Madison Aca. (11-2)
4. Opp (19-8)
5. Piedmont (14-7)
6. Mars Hill Bible (8-6)
7. Winfield (12-5)
8. Lauderdale Co. (13-8)
9. Glencoe (13-11)
10. Randolph Co. (6-6)
Others nominated: Ashford (14-6), Carbon Hill (12-6), Sylvania (16-11-2).
CLASS 2A
1. Wicksburg (25-4)
2. Hatton (9-12)
3. Sand Rock (20-6)
4. Pleasant Valley (6-6)
5. West End-Walnut Grove (13-5)
6. Lamar Co. (16-9)
7. Pisgah (5-11)
8. Ider (12-9)
9. Sumiton Chr. (9-10)
10. Vincent (15-5)
Others nominated: Fyffe (6-11), Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-3), Woodland (12-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (10-1)
2. Leroy (19-9)
3. Brantley (10-5)
4. Cedar Bluff (9-12)
5. Millry (15-7)
6. Kinston (8-4)
7. Waterloo (11-5-1)
8. Maplesville (18-6-1)
9. Athens Bible (5-7)
10. Spring Garden (6-6)
Others nominated: Appalachian (7-5), Belgreen (16-7-1), Hackleburg (13-8), Ragland (6-7), South Lamar (5-5).
AISA
1. Macon-East (27-7)
2. Hooper (18-8)
3. Abbeville Chr. (12-6)
4. Glenwood (24-6)
5. Lowndes Aca. (17-7)
6. Edgewood (20-11)
7. Bessemer Aca. (20-11)
8. Patrician (15-5)
9. Crenshaw Chr. (19-7)
10. Southern Aca. (12-10)
Others nominated: None.
BASEBALL
CLASS 7A
1. Tuscaloosa Co. (24-3)
2. Thompson (24-4)
3. Bob Jones (23-5)
4. Central-Phenix City (17-5)
5. Spain Park (17-4)
6. Vestavia Hills (19-4)
7. Hoover (14-9)
8. Hewitt-Trussville (16-7)
9. Auburn (11-7)
10. James Clemens (18-7)
Others nominated: Baker (12-9), Chelsea (11-11), Daphne (10-11), Enterprise (13-7), Fairhope (14-8), Grissom (15-6), Huntsville (14-5), Oak Mountain (10-10), Prattville (12-8), Sparkman (16-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Oxford (18-5)
2. Hartselle (18-7)
3. Saraland (14-6)
4. Briarwood (13-4)
5. Stanhope Elmore (14-4)
6. Pike Road (17-3)
7. Hueytown (16-7)
8. Mountain Brook (12-7)
9. Cullman (11-9)
10. Northridge (10-6)
Others nominated: Athens (12-9), Baldwin Co. (14-7), Chilton Co. (12-6), Gardendale (10-8), Hazel Green (12-11), Homewood (15-5), Robertsdale (16-7), Spanish Fort (12-11).
CLASS 5A
1. Headland (14-2)
2. Mobile Chr. (13-6)
3. Alexandria (16-4)
4. Sardis (14-3)
5. Shelby Co. (11-6)
6. John Carroll (13-6)
7. Arab (21-5)
8. St. Paul’s (15-5)
9. Russellville (10-11)
10. Gulf Shores (14-9)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (11-10), Demopolis (9-7), Fairview (9-9), Holtville (10-7), Leeds (14-11), Jasper (10-11), Madison Aca. (13-10), West Point (11-11).
CLASS 4A
1. Bayside Aca. (12-6)
2. UMS-Wright (13-7)
3. Andalusia (14-5)
4. Priceville (14-4)
5. Geneva (13-2)
6. Cleburne Co. (13-2)
7. Deshler (16-6)
8. West Limestone (15-6)
9. Bibb Co. (15-6)
10. Munford (13-4)
Others nominated: Brooks (8-4), Central-Florence (13-7), Cherokee Co. (7-8), Corner (12-11), Dora (13-6), North Jackson (15-8), Oak Grove (7-6), St. John Paul II (13-6), T.R. Miller (13-5), Westminster-Huntsville (10-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Gordo (14-3)
2. Phil Campbell (14-5)
3. Piedmont (13-4)
4. Westbrook Chr. (11-3)
5. Houston Aca. (15-4)
6. Fayette Co. (16-7)
7. Excel (9-3)
8. Westbrook Chr. (11-3)
9. Prattville Chr. (11-4)
10. Elkmont (12-3)
Others nominated: Decatur Heritage (7-11), Hokes Bluff (13-8), Plainview (11-6), Opp (10-8), Providence Chr. (10-8), St. James (9-7), Straughn (7-6), Thomasville (12-5), Vinemont (10-11).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (14-5)
2. Bayshore Chr. (13-4)
3. Mars Hill Bible (16-4)
4. Donoho (10-1)
5. Tuscaloosa Aca. (11-2-1)
6. Lindsay Lane (14-7)
7. North Sand Mountain (13-3)
8. Vincent (14-3)
9. Pike Liberal Arts (13-8)
10. Lexington (13-1)
Others nominated: Ariton (14-7-1), Collinsville (12-6), Cottonwood (10-5), Fyffe (10-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Appalachian (11-3)
2. Billingsley (9-1)
3. Lynn (13-3)
4. Ragland (13-3)
5. Millry (16-5)
6. Sumiton Chr. (12-4)
7. Coosa Chr. (14-7)
8. Hackleburg (13-5)
9. Florala (7-1)
10. Sweet Water (7-7)
Others nominated: Covenant Chr. (7-4), Gaylesville (11-6), Spring Garden (8-5), Red Level (7-4).
AISA
1. Glenwood (20-3)
2. Autauga Aca. (16-6)
3. Lee-Scott (14-6)
4. Macon-East (17-6)
5. Patrician (13-4)
6. Bessemer Aca. (20-14)
7. Coosa Valley (13-4)
8. Chambers Aca. (12-4)
9. Monroe Aca. (14-5)
10. Clarke Prep (13-9)
Others nominated: Abbeville Chr. (11-11), Crenshaw Chr. (9-8), Fort Dale Aca. (10-8), Hooper (9-11), Jackson Aca. (9-4), Pickens Aca. (9-5).
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.