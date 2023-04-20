The final Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings of the season have Mars Hill softball in an unusual spot.
The Panthers are 10th in Class 3A, their worst spot in their current 43-poll streak. Mars Hill had been ranked no worse than seventh in the last 37 polls.
Mars Hill (16-8), which hosts 2A No. 2 Hatton on Thursday, went 5-2 over the last week, losing to Elkmont and Deshler. Elkmont (19-10) moved past Mars Hill to No. 9, its best spot in the poll since 2012.
STATE RANKINGS
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings — the last of the season — began with teams reporting their scores to their local writers, who nominate them for consideration:
SOFTBALL
CLASS 7A
1. Central-Phenix City (27-5-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (30-6)
3. Fairhope (29-5)
4. Hoover (25-6-1)
5. Vestavia Hills (34-6-1)
6. Thompson (25-8)
7. Spain Park (26-9)
8. Tuscaloosa Co. (25-11-1)
9. Enterprise (26-10-1)
10. Auburn (27-7-1)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (22-12-1), Bob Jones (14-10), Daphne (30-8), Huntsville (19-16-1), Prattville (18-17).
CLASS 6A
1. Wetumpka (40-3)
2. Athens (34-7)
3. Hartselle (26-11-1)
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (26-8-3)
5. Helena (23-11)
6. Oxford (21-6)
7. Pell City (20-13-1)
8. Saraland (27-10)
9. Hazel Green (21-15-1)
10. Mortimer Jordan (15-14-2)
Others nominated: Baldwin Co. (19-11), Brookwood (21-16), Buckhorn (30-14), Cullman (15-16-2), Gardendale (28-14-1), Spanish Fort (17-11-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Springville (29-6-1)
2. Brewbaker Tech (33-7)
3. Scottsboro (25-7-2)
4. Moody (22-11)
5. Jasper (12-5-3)
6. Elmore Co. (24-13-2)
7. Rehobeth (25-11)
8. Tallassee (20-14)
9. Brewer (23-10-1)
10. Alexandria (20-16)
Others nominated: Ardmore (24-12), Boaz (32-5), Hayden (11-13), Lawrence Co. (22-14), Sardis (17-13), West Point (15-10).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (32-8-1)
2. Orange Beach (31-7-1)
3. Geneva (25-3)
4. Houston Aca. (34-7-1)
5. Madison Co. (30-9)
6. Brooks (25-11-1)
7. Mobile Chr. (28-7)
8. Northside (22-12-1)
9. Satsuma (30-9)
10. Corner (25-7)
Others nominated: American Chr. (24-4-1), Cherokee Co. (18-9), Etowah (20-16), Handley (20-12), New Hope (15-13-1), North Jackson (18-10), Prattville Chr. (20-10), Priceville (32-5), Rogers (22-17), T.R. Miller (24-7), West Limestone (24-6-1), White Plains (20-11).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (31-0)
2. Beulah (22-6)
3. Opp (23-9)
4. Piedmont (27-10)
5. Winfield (23-10)
6. Carbon Hill (23-7)
7. Madison Aca. (14-4)
8. Lauderdale Co. (18-13-1)
9. Elkmont (19-10)
10. Mars Hill Bible (16-8)
Others nominated: Ashford (19-9), Glencoe (14-14), Randolph Co. (14-10), St. James (20-11-1), Sylvania (22-17), Weaver (14-6).
CLASS 2A
1. Wicksburg (34-8)
2. Hatton (18-18)
3. Sand Rock (30-6)
4. Lamar Co. (25-13)
5. West End-Walnut Grove (17-11-1)
6. Pleasant Valley (13-10)
7. Sumiton Chr. (18-18)
8. North Sand Mountain (12-6-1)
9. Ider (21-13)
10. G.W. Long (13-15-1)
Others nominated: Ariton (17-11), Horseshoe Bend (12-8), Pisgah (9-19), Sulligent (14-11-1), Tuscaloosa Aca. (9-10), Vincent (18-6), Woodland (14-9).
CLASS 1A
1. Skyline (19-8-1)
2. Leroy (23-12)
3. Brantley (20-9)
4. Cedar Bluff (13-14)
5. Millry (20-8)
6. Waterloo (19-9-1)
7. Kinston (14-5)
8. Maplesville (21-9-1)
9. Athens Bible (9-8)
10. Spring Garden (12-10)
Others nominated: Appalachian (8-9), Belgreen (24-12-1), Hackleburg (18-15), Meek (18-9), Ragland (13-12-1), Red Level (10-9), South Lamar (8-10).
AISA
1. Macon-East (30-13)
2. Abbeville Chr. (18-6)
3. Hooper (22-10)
4. Lee-Scott (13-14)
5. Glenwood (30-8)
6. Edgewood (24-13)
7. Lowndes Aca. (23-9)
8. Southern Aca. (19-12-1)
9. Patrician (24-6-1)
10. Crenshaw Chr. (24-10)
Others nominated: Bessemer Aca. (25-13), Clarke Prep (18-16).
--
BASEBALL
CLASS 7A
1. Thompson (31-5)
2. Central-Phenix City (25-7)
3. Spain Park (25-7)
4. Vestavia Hills (25-7)
5. Bob Jones (30-9)
6. Tuscaloosa Co. (29-8)
7. Fairhope (24-9)
8. James Clemens (27-8)
9. Hewitt-Trussville (20-10)
10. Auburn (17-13)
Others nominated: Baker (19-13), Chelsea (18-17), Daphne (15-12), Enterprise (18-11), Grissom (20-11), Hoover (21-18), Huntsville (19-7), Oak Mountain (13-16).
CLASS 6A
1. Oxford (29-6)
2. Hartselle (26-8)
3. Saraland (22-7)
4. Benjamin Russell (22-7)
5. Stanhope Elmore (23-5)
6. Spanish Fort (21-13)
7. Hueytown (25-9)
8. Briarwood (19-6)
9. Mountain Brook (20-10)
10. Northridge (22-9)
Others nominated: Athens (19-12), Baldwin Co. (20-14), Buckhorn (19-16), Cullman (17-18), Gardendale (20-10), Hazel Green (21-13), Helena (12-18), Homewood (17-10), Pike Road (25-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Alexandria (26-5)
2. Headland (21-6)
3. Sardis (22-5)
4. Arab (27-6)
5. Gulf Shores (23-11)
6. Russellville (18-13)
7. St. Paul’s (20-8)
8. Mobile Chr. (18-13)
9. Madison Aca. (21-13)
10. Holtville (18-10)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (15-14), Demopolis (12-9), Elmore Co. (20-10), John Carroll (17-13), Leeds (21-12), Scottsboro (17-12), Shelby Co. (15-14), Springville (17-12), Sylacauga (16-6).
CLASS 4A
1. Priceville (24-4)
2. Bibb Co. (22-8)
3. Bayside Aca. (18-8)
4. Geneva (18-3)
5. Cleburne Co. (19-3)
6. UMS-Wright (19-10)
7. Deshler (22-10)
8. Munford (19-5)
9. T.R. Miller (19-7)
10. Etowah (18-11)
Others nominated: American Chr. (18-14), Brooks (13-5), Catholic-Montgomery (19-9), Central-Florence (21-10), Corner (18-15), Dora (16-12), North Jackson (20-11), Oak Grove (16-15), Oneonta (12-9), Slocomb (17-10), Trinity (18-11), West Limestone (21-10), West Morgan (10-8-2), Westminster-Huntsville (15-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Gordo (24-4)
2. Phil Campbell (23-6)
3. Piedmont (20-6)
4. Westbrook Chr. (18-8)
5. Thomasville (20-5)
6. Fayette Co. (21-10)
7. Providence Chr. (17-8)
8. Houston Aca. (17-6)
9. Prattville Chr. (21-5)
10. Decatur Heritage (15-12)
Others nominated: Elkmont (17-7), Excel (13-4), J.B. Pennington (16-8), New Brockton (17-11), Opp (13-11), Plainview (17-8), Straughn (10-9).
CLASS 2A
1. Bayshore Chr. (19-4)
2. G.W. Long (22-8)
3. Donoho (19-2)
4. Tuscaloosa Aca. (23-4-1)
5. Lexington (21-2)
6. Mars Hill Bible (23-8)
7. Lindsay Lane (22-9)
8. Ariton (21-10-1)
9. Vincent (22-4)
10. Pike Liberal Arts (18-9)
Others nominated: Clarke Co. (12-6), Cleveland (15-8), Collinsville (18-8), Cottonwood (12-11), Fayetteville (18-11), Fyffe (15-11), Horseshoe Bend (15-8), North Sand Mountain (17-7), Wicksburg (14-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Appalachian (20-3)
2. Billingsley (14-3)
3. Lynn (20-4)
4. Florala (12-2)
5. Leroy (14-14)
6. Millry (19-8)
7. Sumiton Chr. (14-7)
8. Coosa Chr. (21-10)
9. Hackleburg (19-8)
10. Sweet Water (13-13)
Others nominated: Belgreen (11-10), Brantley (11-7), Covenant Chr. (11-8), Ragland (13-8), South Lamar (13-9), Spring Garden (11-9).
AISA
1. Glenwood (38-4)
2. Autauga Aca. (22-8)
3. Patrician (23-6)
4. Macon-East (27-7)
5. Lee-Scott (26-8)
6. Bessemer Aca. (28-15-1)
7. Coosa Valley (18-7)
8. Chambers Aca. (19-9)
9. Monroe Aca. (17-11)
10. Jackson Aca. (13-7)
Others nominated: Abbeville Chr. (16-13), Clarke Prep (14-17), Crenshaw Chr. (12-12), Fort Dale Aca. (13-13), Pickens Aca. (17-6).
