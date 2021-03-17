190422 Sardis vs Russellville 6
Buy Now

Russellville coach Chris Heaps and the Golden Tigers are seeking a sixth straight playoff appearance. [FILE]

 MATT MCKEAN

Four Shoals baseball and softball teams find themselves on high ground.

Sardis visits Russellville for first round of Class 5A baseball playoffs

1 of 19

Florence hosts Hewitt-Trussville in Class 7A baseball playoff quarterfinals

1 of 27
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.