Brian Wright’s office has filled with snacks and water, and his phone has filled with messages.
The Brooks boys basketball team is in the state tournament for the first time since 2002, and the part of the Shoals that wears black and orange is all over it.
“Obviously it's a big deal to our community,” said Wright, who graduated from Brooks in 1988. “We've just been blessed. Really appreciate all that.”
It took an overtime win over area rival West Limestone in the regional final to get here, and now Brooks will play Williamson in the Class 4A state semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the BJCC.
The win over West Limestone — a team that narrowly beat Brooks in last year’s regional final and went all the way to the state title game — was a milestone. Wright embraced players and assistant coaches on the bench as the final seconds ticked away, and this normally reserved bunch celebrated.
“That's about the most emotion you're going see out of us,” he said.
West Limestone was a doppelganger in terms of style, but Brooks’ next opponent is not. Williamson is also called the Lions, but the similarities with Brooks pretty much end there.
Wright said Williamson had 17 or 18 offensive rebounds in one of its Southwest Regional wins and conceded his team’s relative lack of athleticism will put a premium on taking care of the ball and making the effort to rebound.
“It'll be probably something we haven't seen this year in terms of athleticism,” Wright said, adding that Muscle Shoals would probably come the closest among teams Brooks faced this year.
Robert Woodyard led Williamson with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the team’s 52-41 regional final win over Sipsey Valley.
One key to this season, according to Wright, was how well his older players and younger players have gotten along. Sophomore guards Kyler Murks and Knute Wood - Murks a Mars Hill transfer and Wood a JV player last year - won over their older teammates by sharing the ball and playing well.
Wright has seen how Wood and Murks just seem comfortable on a basketball court. Older players like Carson Villalta and Carson Daniel, Wright said, are great competitors and were even part of Brooks’ state championship baseball team last spring.
“We've already talked about let's not be satisfied,” Wright said.
Lauderdale County vs. Hale County
Most teams don’t get this far in the postseason without finding a way to survive a close must-win game. But Lauderdale County hasn’t had to worry about that yet.
The Tigers keep pulling away from opponents.
It’s not fair to assume that will continue, but more importantly the Tigers are playing their best basketball of the year.
They’ll need to keep that up as they take on Hale County in the Class 3A state semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the BJCC.
Eric Fuqua had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Lauderdale County’s 64-42 rout of New Hope in the regional final. Tournament MVP Connor Smith had 20 points in that game after piling up 31 points and seven rebounds in a 58-42 win over Winfield in the region semifinal.
Juvonne Shanes, Luke McIntyre nd Daniel Romine have played a ton over the years and won't be intimidated in a big game.
Lauderdale County has won 17 of its last 18 games. The one loss in that span? A 44-32 loss to Brooks in the county title game. And Brooks is in Birmingham, too.
Red Bay vs. Calhoun
Red Bay is a familiar name at the state basketball tournament, but that's because of the girls.
Donnie Roberts built a great small-school program in his years coaching Red Bay girls basketball. John Torisky is in just his fifth year as the Red Bay boys coach, but they’ve accomplished a lot.
A 2-23 program three years ago is now a state semifinalist and will play Calhoun at 7:30 p.m. Monday night at the BJCC.
Braden Ray is the Tigers’ top scorer, and it’s hard to see Red Bay winning without a good game from the junior. But Jalen Vinson, Clay Allison, Tanner Hamilton, Lane Shewbart and others are consistent performers.
Off a 13-point win over a Vincent team that eliminated Red Bay last year, the Tigers’ confidence should be at an all-time high.
