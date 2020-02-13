High school wrestling often is overlooked and goes unnoticed.
It competes against basketball and offseason football workouts, and coincides with preseason baseball practice.
But six area wrestlers kept their season alive last weekend and will be in Huntsville today trying to win individual titles at the AHSAA State Wrestling Championships.
For Deshler, seniors Will Pilgrim (34-5) finished second in the 195-pound division and Grant Wisdom (33-11) finished fourth in the 285-pound division for Class 1A-5A. Lathan Jeffreys (27-24) finished sixth in the 220-pound division.
“We’ve pretty much impressed all of ourselves with how hard we’ve worked,” Wisdom said. “From conditioning and our coaches bringing stuff in to help us get better, we’ve just done a great job this year.”
Deshler is coached by Noel Smith, Michael Statom and Scott King.
“I really just want to go there and perform well since it’s my first time ever going,” Jeffreys said. “I just want to leave it all out there on the mat. I’ve got two more years left and I hope I can progress and get further and further.”
Pilgrim is also making his first appearance at the state tournament.
“It’s my first time going to state because I haven’t wrestled since my freshman year,” Pilgrim said. “I really just want to go out there and do the best I can and I'll be happy no matter what the outcome is. Of course you want to place and you want a medal, but if all of us can leave there knowing we left it all on the mat, we’ll be happy.”
Muscle Shoals will be represented by junior Canon Mellott (20-5) with a fourth-place finish in the 195-pound division and Jacoby Gilchrist (17-4) after a seventh-place finish in the 132-pound division.
However, for Florence wrestler Joseph Grijalva, a chance to compete in the state meet would come under a much tighter window.
Under the ASHAA 7A North Sectionals qualifications, only the top four wrestlers in each division would move on to Thursday’s event.
Grijalva finished fourth in the 170-pound division in only the Falcons’ second full year in 7A competition.
“It’s a very big change,” Grijalva said on adjustment in competition. “It was unexpected. In my second year, people were like ‘Oh you're going to make it to state,’ and I knew I had the skills to do it but it’s still a whole different battle knowing everyone is as strong as me and as big as me. It’s a different world in 7A.”
With only three years of wrestling experience, the junior has steadily improved under guidance from his father Jose, who wrestled in California in high school, and Falcons coach Clayton Grider.
“He’s steadily improved every year,” Grider said. “That’s one of the reasons he is our team captain. Just from his hard work and everything he does on a day in and out basis.”
But even for team captains, momentary struggles aren't evasive. Grijalva had to stop and reflect when he had a few moments of doubt during the recent North Super Sectional.
“It was probably my dad and my team,” Grijalva said. “He was a wrestler in California and I just wanted to make him proud. It was also the team. I made friends with everybody including the new guys. I just wanted to show them that hard work pays off.”
Wrestlers and coaches alike hope that as success continues, the support will rise simultaneously.
“I don’t think it’s getting that much attention except from within,” Grijalva said. “It’s not very popular over here. In the hallways, teachers are telling me ‘congratulations, you're heading to state’. Even though they don’t know a whole bunch, they know it’s a big deal.”
And Pilgrim agreed.
“At the beginning of the year, we had almost zero support from anybody,” Pilgrim said. ”With some of our older guys being me, Grant and Colton (Patton), coming out here to wrestle brought out some of the older people. The high finishes we got had a lot more people talking about wrestling so maybe we can get more funding in the future.”
