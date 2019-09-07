Abbeville 38, Cottonwood 7

Addison 36, Winston Co. 14

Aliceville 29, Tarrant 0

Anniston 27, Cherokee Co. 7

Appalachian 44, Talladega Co. Central 6

Ariton 54, Geneva Co. 49

Athens 28, Hartselle 19

Austin 30, Florence 25

Baker 43, Davidson 19

Berry 28, Hubbertville 6

Bessemer Aca. 38, Monroe Aca. 21

Bibb Co. 13, Demopolis 12

Billingsley 35, Loachapoka 18

Blount 48, B.C. Rain 13

Boaz 72, Douglas 0

Brantley 55, Kinston 13

Brewer 29, Arab 21

Brooks 35, Central-Florence 28

Buckhorn 36, Hazel Green 35

Carbon Hill 35, Greene Co. 29

Carver-Montgomery 22, Russell Co. 14

Catholic-Montgomery 48, Dale Co. 0

Cedar Bluff 49, Asbury 6

Center Point 28, Mortimer Jordan 21

Central-Clay Co. 34, Munford 12

Central-Phenix City 44, Smiths Station 0

Central-Tuscaloosa 41, Jemison 17

Chambers Aca. 45, Abbeville Chr. 20

Charles Henderson 6, Rehobeth 0

Chelsea 32, Carver-Birmingham 10

Chickasaw 46, Choctaw Co. 6

Chilton Co. 40, Shelby Co. 33

Citronelle 7, Greene Co. (Miss.) 0

Clay-Chalkville 19, Park Crossing 14

Cleveland 65, West End-Walnut Grove 44

Colbert Co. 37, Tanner 7

Colbert Heights 27, Westminster-Huntsville 20

Cold Springs 34, Southeastern-Blount 33

Collinsville 54, North Sand Mountain 28

Cottage Hill 51, J.U. Blacksher 7

Crenshaw Chr. 44, Cornerstone-Columbiana 0

Cullman 41, Decatur 17

Daleville 44, Houston Co. 13

Danville 20, North Jackson 7

Decatur Heritage 35, Valley Head 14

Deshler 55, Elkmont 0

Donoho 25, Ragland 0

Dothan 49, Eufaula 38

Edgewood 41, Lee-Scott 7

Elba 54, Pleasant Home 0

Enterprise 44, Auburn 0

Escambia Co. 46, Monroe Co. 0

Etowah 49, Crossville 7

Fairfield 48, John Carroll 14

Fairview 62, D.A.R. 41

Faith-Mobile 21, LeFlore 6

Falkville 32, Woodville 6

Flomaton 40, Jay (Fla.) 0

Florala 30, Georgiana 20

Fort Payne 20, Albertville 13

Freeport (Fla.) 43, Pike Liberal Arts 28

Fruitdale 30, McIntosh 6

Fultondale 33, Locust Fork 14

Fyffe 49, Section 0

G.W. Long 59, Barbour Co. 14

Gardendale 30, Huffman 7

Geraldine 48, Plainview 6

Glenwood 41, Deerfield-Windsor (Ga.) 7

Good Hope 27, Cordova 14

Gordo 34, Winfield 14

Goshen 48, Zion Chapel 0

Greensboro 50, Sumter Central 18

Greenville 33, Tallassee 7

Guntersville 49, Madison Co. 42

Haleyville 7, Oak Grove 0

Hamilton 24, West Point 12

Hanceville 28, J.B. Pennington 0

Handley 34, Holtville 6

Headland 38, BTW-Tuskegee 12

Hewitt-Trussville 50, Oak Mountain 33

Highland Home 55, Central-Hayneville 18

Hillcrest-Evergreen 47, W.S. Neal 0

Hokes Bluff 45, White Plains 21

Homewood 42, Pelham 21

Hooper 17, Sparta 7

Hueytown 39, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 17

Huntsville 43, Grissom 14

Isabella 54, Francis Marion 0

Jackson 61, Satsuma 34

Jackson Aca. 51, Meadowview 0

Jacksonville 54, Ashville 17

Jacksonville Chr. 25, Alabama-Deaf 20

James Clemens 35, Bob Jones 17

Jasper 66, Dora 0

LaFayette 45, Vincent 6

Lamar Co. 34, Hale Co. 0

Lanett 14, Wadley 13

Lauderdale Co. 32, East Lawrence 20

Lawrence Co. 27, Hayden 14

Leeds 33, Elmore Co. 27

Leroy 48, R.C. Hatch 22

Linden 40, Keith 8

Lowndes Aca. 31, Springwood 17

Luverne 33, New Brockton 28

Madison Aca. 42, East Limestone 20

Maplesville 68, A.L. Johnson 0

Marengo 50, J.F. Shields 34

Marion Co. 20, Lynn 18

Mars Hill Bible 61, Hackleburg 42

Mary Montgomery 34, Alma Bryant 7

McAdory 28, Northridge 7

McKenzie 32, Red Level 22

Midfield 44, Holly Pond 28

Millry 47, Elberta 7

Mobile Chr. 49, Bayside Aca. 21

Montevallo 48, Dallas Co. 20

Montgomery Aca. 46, Beulah 18

Moody 21, St. Clair Co. 7

Morgan Aca. 42, Patrician 27

Mountain Brook 31, Tuscaloosa Co. 21

Murphy 26, Fairhope 24

Muscle Shoals 62, Columbia 0

Northside 48, Fayette Co. 21

Northside Methodist 44, Lakeside 26

Notasulga 36, Autaugaville 0

Oakman 48, Holt 13

Ohatchee 47, Woodland 6

Oneonta 21, Cleburne Co. 13

Opelika 23, Selma 0

Opp 35, Straughn 12

Oxford 41, Pell City 7

Paul Bryant 70, Brookwood 12

Phil Campbell 34, Lexington 7

Pickens Co. 47, Brilliant 18

Piedmont 28, Pleasant Valley 0

Pike Co. 50, Houston Aca. 0

Pike Road 48, Prattville Chr. 10

Pinson Valley 23, Shades Valley 7

Pisgah 51, Brindlee Mountain 8

Pleasant Grove 26, Briarwood 14

Priceville 43, St. John Paul II 29

Providence Chr. 41, Geneva 16

R.A. Hubbard 29, Coosa Chr. 20

Ramsay 32, Parker 7

Ranburne 54, Gaston 0

Randolph 32, West Morgan 25

Randolph Co. 27, Glencoe 0

Red Bay 20, Hatton 0

Reeltown 63, Fayetteville 14

Robertsdale 28, Gulf Shores 27 (OT)

Russellville 41, Corner 7

Saks 50, B.B. Comer 36

Samson 50, Calhoun 0

Sand Rock 20, Ider 14 (OT)

Saraland 49, Daphne 13

Sardis 33, Southside-Gadsden 31

Scottsboro 41, Ardmore 27

Sheffield 56, Tharptown 24

South Lamar 62, Meek 0

Southern Aca. 40, South Choctaw Aca. 20

Southern Choctaw 28, Washington Co. 13

Southside-Selma 22, Dadeville 21

Sparkman 51, Gadsden City 27

Spring Garden 41, Winterboro 21

St. James 44, Bullock Co. 21

St. Paul’s 28, Baldwin Co. 21

Stanhope Elmore 12, Benjamin Russell 7

Success Unlimited 6, Pickens Aca. 0

Sulligent 38, Sumiton Chr. 28

Susan Moore 21, Sylvania 7

Sweet Water 51, St. Luke's 6

Sylacauga 42, Springville 21

T.R. Miller 12, Excel 7

Talladega 28, Childersburg 8

Theodore 34, Foley 0

Thomasville 47, St. Michael 32

Thompson 48, Hoover 30

Thorsby 38, Horseshoe Bend 0

Trinity 24, Alabama Chr. 12

Tuscaloosa Aca. 20, Escambia Aca. 19

UMS-Wright 21, Andalusia 7

Valley 27, Beauregard 0

Verbena 22, Ellwood 8

Vernon (Fla.) 44, Autauga Aca. 42

Vestavia Hills 45, Spain Park 7

Victory Chr. 20, Gaylesville 12

Vigor 41, Wilcox Central 6

Vina 8, Phillips-Bear Creek 7

Walter Wellborn 49, Weaver 6

Waterloo 57, Shoals Chr. 6

West Blocton 34, Sipsey Valley 13

Westbrook Chr. 35, Vinemont 0

Wetumpka 35, Calera 7

Wicksburg 21, Slocomb 7

Wilcox Aca. 55, Fort Dale Aca. 27

Williamson 6, Clarke Co. 0

Wilson 20, Rogers 13

